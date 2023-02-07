Chris Hemsworth Tells Sweet And Funny Story About Getting To Kiss Wife Elsa Pataky For Thor Scene

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is a hero in the universe of previous and upcoming Marvel movies that’s gone from a fighter to a lover. In his relationship with Natalie Portman’s Dr. Jane Foster, the Odinson has learned so many lessons when it comes to protecting more than just the universe. As we all know, the hammer doesn’t fall too far from the man. And even in a post Thor: Love and Thunder world, Hemsworth is still telling the sweet and funny story about how he kissed his actual wife Elsa Pataky in an MCU post-credits scene.

Keen eyed true believers would remember that the moment in question comes from 2013’s Thor: The Dark World’s second post-credits scene . But before we go too into detail about what happened, here’s how Chris Hemsworth described that scene’s genesis, thanks to his interview with Evie Magazine :

I can’t stop thinking about how Chris Hemsworth was asked to pick a girl to kiss in Thor, so he chose his wife 💗😭 pic.twitter.com/AiEMotrOlEJanuary 23, 2023 See more

As a quick moment to cap off director Alan Taylor’s Phase 2 Marvel movie, Thor: The Dark World sees its hero reunited with Dr. Jane Foster. Flying in to be with the woman he loves, we’re treated to a moment that’s perfect moment to usher in a Disney+ subscription as a Valentine’s Day gift. Thanks to movie magic, it looks like Natalie Portman is part of the entire affair, while it’s actually Elsa Pataky giving her husband that lip service.

It’s not just the MCU that’s got the Fast Saga alum teaming up with her husband. Pataky was recently aged up to show what herself and her husband could potentially look like in 45 years, as a part of the streaming show Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. Keeping both performers together, as well as in the realm of Disney projects, practically makes these two the Mickey and Minnie Mouse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Though it's a story that most Marvel fans, and even some Hemsworth die hards know by heart, it's still beautiful to hear. Some people might joke about the job being an opportunity to miss the ones they love, but Chris Hemsworth is just as excited to be with his wife in front of the camera as he is in their life together.

In case you want to see that moment for yourself, before or after rewatching Thor: The Dark World, you're in luck. Check out that post-credits scene for yourself, included for your smooching reference, below: