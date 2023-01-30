Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Aged Up For Disney+ Project, And I Hope I Look That Good In 45 Years

Hollywood is filled to the brim with good-looking couples, from the stunning Sophie Turner and Joe Jones to the delightful Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are another famous pair that more than fit the bill. It’s hard to deny just how flawless the two are (and just how adorable they can be when they’re together). They seem to take good care of themselves and, with that in mind, chances are they’re going to age like fine wine. Now, we don’t even have to imagine what they’ll look like, as both were aged as part of Hemsworth’s Disney+ production. And let me just say, I hope I look that good in 45 years.

The 39-year-old Thor star dropped several photos in conjunction with his show, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, which show him as a senior citizen. One of the images is a headshot, while a second shot features him and an older Elsa Pataky (who is 46 in reality) at a premiere. Another photo displays the older Hemsworth in character as Marvel’s God of Thunder, and the final pic shows him alongside his brothers, Liam and Luke. These photos are so well done, and you have to see them to believe them in the Instagram post below:

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The aging technology used in these photos is honestly pretty jarring but absolutely does the couple and the others justice – and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a tad envious. Let’s be honest, this is more or less what the couple will probably look like 30 or 40 years from now. Both stars clearly have good genes – and plenty of money to help ensure they don’t lose their luster. Of course, one can’t underestimate the role that good, old-fashioned healthy living plays when it comes to aging gracefully. And the two celebrities do indeed have methods of staying fit.

Devoted fans have more than likely seen videos of Chris Hemsworth training , and his rigorous fitness regimen doesn’t seem to be limited to a project he’s working on at a specific time. Based on comments he’s made over the years, working out simply seems to be one of his hobbies. In addition, he and Elsa Pataky have also developed what’s been jokingly referred to as the “ultimate family workout,” and it involves skateboarding and horseback riding. It may sound like a lot, but their little ones seem to enjoy it.

When it comes to the couple’s ability to stay healthy from a mental standpoint, one could also argue that they have a leg up because they don’t live in Hollywood . The two have called Byron Bay, Australia their home since 2015, with Elsa Pataky contributing the move to a desire for a freer lifestyle and for their kids to be closer to nature. The stresses of Hollywood can run one ragged and even age a person in some respects. So it’s not far-fetched to think that Pataky and her spouse’s health is positively impacted by their more reclusive lifestyle.

Both do still have their share of professional obligations, of course. Chris Hemsworth is still one of the most sought-after stars in the entertainment industry and continues to star in high-profile productions like the Thor and Extraction franchises. Meanwhile, his wife - a veteran of the Fast & Furious franchise – continues to nab roles, with one of her latest being last year’s Interceptor. Hemsworth showed his wife some major love when the Netflix movie hit #1 on the platform’s trending list.

As busy as their schedules may get down the line though, I’d expect the two stars to keep their health a priority. No one can beat father time, but I have a strong feeling that these two stars can come close. One can’t say for sure if those photos perfectly indicate how the two will look decades from now. Yet that’s not going to stop me from marveling at the pics and hoping to have such looks when I reach old age.