Chris Hemsworth Is Looking Intense And Ready For A Fight In Extraction 2 First Look

Actor Chris Hemsworth is an A-list actor whose starpower only grows each year. While this is largely thanks to his ongoing role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s also leading another film franchise: Netflix’s Extraction. The original movie was a wild success for the streaming service, and fans can’t wait to see another thrilling adventure from protagonist Tyler Rake. And Hemsworth is looking intense and ready for a fight in an Extraction 2 first look.

The original Extraction movie hit theaters back in 2020, becoming Netflix’s most watched original movie in the process. A sequel was quickly greenlit, but the wait has been somewhat difficult for the many fans out there who are ready to dive back into the burgeoning property. While we wait for a full trailer, Chris Hemsworth shared a glimpse at the upcoming sequel on Instagram . Check it out for yourself below:

Well, that looks like pure chaos. While the contents of Extraction 2 are being kept under wraps, all of the reports from the cast and crew indicate that it’s got an even bigger scale . And this image that was shared by Chris Hemsworth definitely teases that, given just how many background actors can be seen. It looks like there’s going to be a truly wild set piece set at a prison of some kind. Give us the footage, Netflix!

Chris Hemworth shared this image from Extraction 2 to his whopping 56 million followers on Instagram, so smart money says that it reached a ton of fans. But despite excitement from the public and the movie being filmed back in fall of 2021 , it still doesn’t have a concrete release date. As such, we should probably keep checking back on Hemsworth’s social media accounts for any updates about his highly anticipated return as Tyler Rake.

While Netflix and director Sam Hargrave haven’t treated the public to a trailer for Extraction 2, we were given a look at the cast and crew on set. The first movie’s cliffhanger ending revealed that Tyler Rake was indeed alive, and it should be fascinating to see how he lived through his apparent death in the finale. Check out the clip about Extraction 2 below:

Despite Extraction 2 wrapping principal photography back in April of 2022 and reshoots in November, information about Sam Hargrave’s highly anticipated sequel has been few and far between. Only three actors have been confirmed for the cast so far, including (obviously) star/producer Chris Hemsworth. Additionally we haven’t been given details about the plot, runtime, or release date. They’re really keeping the fans on their toes!