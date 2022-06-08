Chris Pratt’s Been Snacking On His Kid’s Food After Wrapping On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Was Concerned When Trying On The Suit Again
By Corey Chichizola published
Chris Pratt got ripped to play Star-Lord, but sometimes kids food is too good.
Given the popularity of franchises like the MCU, playing a superhero in a Marvel movie is a dream job for many. But it’s also a ton of work, with A-listers like Chris Pratt getting super ripped ahead of debuting on the big screen as Star-Lord. Pratt’s been sancking on his kid’s food after wrapping on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3., and revealed he was concerned when trying on the suit again.
Chris Pratt is one of many Marvel stars who got ripped for their roles, including Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, and Chris Hemsworth. And returning home after shooting Guardians 3, James Gunn’s mysterious Holiday Special, Pratt let his diet relax– especially when it came to the fun kid food in the house. As he shared E! Online at the premiere of his new movie Jurassic World: Dominion,
Is anyone else’s stomach rumbling? Honestly, who can blame Chris Pratt for not resisting pizza, tater tots, and chicken nuggets? Specifically I’d like to believe that the Jurassic World star only has dinosaur nuggets in his house. Because… branding.
Later in this conversation with E!, Chris Pratt explained that helping himself to the kid snacks in his house, and finally letting go of his filming fitness regimen, might have resulted in him putting on a little bit of weight. Although this seems like a very common cycle for actors who get super ripped before and during production. Pratt explained his nerves in suiting back up as Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord, saying:
Talk about a high pressure fitting. The custom made suits in the Marvel Cinematic universe are fitted for each individual actor. But people’s weight can fluctuate, especially if there are delightful treats like chicken nuggets readily available. Luckily it sounds like Chris Pratt was able to rock Star-Lord’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 costume, despite his nerves.
Actors like Dwayne Johnson have been honest about the pressure that comes with saying superhero fit throughout the long filming process– including reshoots. So when production has wrapped and the cast returns home, it’s perfectly reasonable to let things go and enjoy a different relationship to diet and fitness. And Chris Pratt is no exception in this regard.
The pressure is on for Guardians 3 to deliver, as it’s expected to end the story for the current team. Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista have gone so far as possibly saying goodbye to their characters on social media. We’ll just have to see how many of them survive the mysterious threequel.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.