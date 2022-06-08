Chris Pratt’s Been Snacking On His Kid’s Food After Wrapping On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Was Concerned When Trying On The Suit Again

Given the popularity of franchises like the MCU, playing a superhero in a Marvel movie is a dream job for many. But it’s also a ton of work, with A-listers like Chris Pratt getting super ripped ahead of debuting on the big screen as Star-Lord. Pratt’s been sancking on his kid’s food after wrapping on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . , and revealed he was concerned when trying on the suit again.

Chris Pratt is one of many Marvel stars who got ripped for their roles , including Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, and Chris Hemsworth. And returning home after shooting Guardians 3, James Gunn’s mysterious Holiday Special , Pratt let his diet relax– especially when it came to the fun kid food in the house. As he shared E! Online at the premiere of his new movie Jurassic World: Dominion ,

Lately I’ve been eating a lot of pizza and everything off my kids’ plates. I cook them lunch and they only eat half and I think ‘Well, calories don’t count if it was on their plate.’ It’s a lot of chicken nuggets and fries and tater tots.

Is anyone else’s stomach rumbling? Honestly, who can blame Chris Pratt for not resisting pizza, tater tots, and chicken nuggets? Specifically I’d like to believe that the Jurassic World star only has dinosaur nuggets in his house. Because… branding.

Later in this conversation with E!, Chris Pratt explained that helping himself to the kid snacks in his house, and finally letting go of his filming fitness regimen, might have resulted in him putting on a little bit of weight. Although this seems like a very common cycle for actors who get super ripped before and during production. Pratt explained his nerves in suiting back up as Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord, saying:

I stopped being on camera when I wrapped Guardians [of the Galaxy] 3 a few weeks ago. I tried my suit on today and I was like ‘I don’t know if this thing’s going to fit anymore.’

Talk about a high pressure fitting. The custom made suits in the Marvel Cinematic universe are fitted for each individual actor. But people’s weight can fluctuate, especially if there are delightful treats like chicken nuggets readily available. Luckily it sounds like Chris Pratt was able to rock Star-Lord’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 costume, despite his nerves.

Actors like Dwayne Johnson have been honest about the pressure that comes with saying superhero fit throughout the long filming process– including reshoots. So when production has wrapped and the cast returns home, it’s perfectly reasonable to let things go and enjoy a different relationship to diet and fitness. And Chris Pratt is no exception in this regard.

The pressure is on for Guardians 3 to deliver, as it’s expected to end the story for the current team . Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista have gone so far as possibly saying goodbye to their characters on social media. We’ll just have to see how many of them survive the mysterious threequel.