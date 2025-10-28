Daredevil: Born Again Star Confirmed Bullseye’s Return In Season 3, Teases ‘Coolest’ Fight Sequence That’s On Its Way
Bullseye is getting us pumped for Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2 AND Season 3.
Daredevil: Born Again, was a solid hit with its first season, and since the show already had a Season 2 planned, fans won’t be waiting three years for the story to continue, like we have with so many other streaming series. And that won’t be the end of things, as the show has also been renewed for a Season 3, and now we know that at least one major villain will be surviving Season 2.
Since we haven’t even seen Season 2 yet, there’s no way of knowing what could be in the cards for a third, but we now know that Bullseye will be on deck. In a recent appearance at the Nerdtropolis Convention (via Comicbook.com), Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye in the MCU, confirmed that when the show goes back into production he will be there. Bethel said…
Bullseye went through quite a lot in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again. He was hired by Vanessa Fisk to kill Foggy Nelson and one of Foggy’s clients. Daredevil nearly kills Bullseye himself, and the villain ends up in prison, before escaping and attempting to take his revenge on the Fisk’s.
Bullseye will be, I assume, in the wind as Season 2 gets underway, likely still trying to kill the Fisks. Bethel did talk a bit about what we’ll see from Bullseye in the new season. It will include getting to understand the character’s psychology a bit more, as well as giving us what Bethel calls the “coolest” fight sequence of the series so far. The actor continued…
The first episode of Daredevil: Born Again had a pretty impressive fight scene between Daredevil and Bullseye, and if we add the original Netflix series run into the mix, Daredevil has had several really impressively designed and choreographed fight sequences during its run. This means the bar is pretty high for great fight scenes, but if we’re going to see the coolest one with Bullseye so far, I can’t wait.
Bullseye isn't likely to be the only character returning in Season 3. It was recently hinted that Krysten Ritter, Jessica Jones, who will make her Marvel return in Season 2, will have a future beyond that. So seeing her in Season 3 is quite likely, unless there are plans to give her her own show again. Daredevil: Born Again will debut with your Disney+ subscription on March 4, 2026.
