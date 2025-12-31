Be Still My Beating Heart: Charlie Cox Admitted He FaceTimes His Young Son In His Daredevil Costume
His son is a big stan.
On thing I’ve love as a fan is how Charlie Cox has embraced the role of Matt Murdoch, aka Daredevil. The man loves talking about transforming his body for the Marvel role, and how he nearly instantaneously knew the Netflix gig was his way back in the day. Charlie Cox goes so out of the to maintain the character for his kid, he’ll even call him – in full costume – when he’s filming the series, which you can now catch with a Disney+ subscription.
He says his son really believes his daddy is a superhero, and I just can’t get over how adorable it must be having that relationship with your kid while he's still capable of that sort of wide-eyed wonder. Here’s what he told his Marvel co-star in an interview with Variety about dressing the part for his 5-year-old son while he's filming.
Be still my beating heart. I'm sure Charlie Cox is perfectly happy with his wife, but I hope she knows what kind of dad catch she got there. He's maybe learned from the best though. Other hero dads have gone to great lengths for their kids before.
In fact, some celebrity parents have gone quite a bit further than FaceTiming, as Ben Affleck one time moved mountains to borrow the Batman costume for his son Samuel’s birthday. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's director also recently admitted he's brainwashing his kid early, and got his son's first word to actually be "Spider-Man." That could be happenstance or commitment, but it's a cute story either way.
In the interview in 2025, Marvel’s Joe Locke mentioned the last time he’d seen Charlie Cox with his young son, the kid was such a fan he'd even been wearing a Daredevil shirt. While seeing daddy in the red 'fit is not abnormal for his kid, it's also clearly helped gently nudge his kid into becoming a big fan of upcoming Marvel projects at a young age.
As for Cox and the Daredevil look, his is one of the superhero suits that has only improved over time. He said in an interview that when Daredevil shifted to Disney+ he didn’t realize the suit would be changed up at all for She Hulk, explaining the fun way he found out change was coming at the time.
No matter which suit he's rocking, it sounds like he will do so upon Facetime request, sometime in between snack time and bedtime. 10/10, no notes.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
