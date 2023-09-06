Could The Marvels Break The MCU’s Streak Of Box Office Disappointments? Here’s Why It’s Looking Good

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, thanks to projects on both the small and silver screens. The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels , which arrives this November. The pressure is on for the movie to deliver, after projects like Ant-Man 3 failed to perform at the box office . So will The Marvels break this streak of box office disappointments? Here’s why it’s actually looking quite positive.

While movies like Dune: Part Two were delayed due to the ongoing strikes, The Marvels is still being released as planned this fall. It has the potential to be a big movie for those of us who have watched the Marvel movies in order , as it serves as a sequel to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel (catch up with what you need to remember before The Marvels here). Fandango recently did a poll about the most anticipated upcoming fall movies, and the Brie Larson-led blockbuster managed to take the #1 spot. Check it out below:

We took a poll… here are the Most Anticipated Fall Movies, according to over 2,000 moviegoers. #TheMarvels, #TheHungerGames and #TheEqualizer3 round out the top 3. What’s your most anticipated fall movie?🎟️'s https://t.co/htSZyCKxm9 pic.twitter.com/0NvlEVt8W3September 5, 2023 See more

Well, there you have it. Despite concerns about superhero fatigue from director Nia DaCosta, it looks like moviegoers are psyched to see the cosmic adventure of The Marvels on the big screen. We’ll just have to see how it ultimately performs, and if Marvel Studios gets another win. Because with the exception of Guardians 3, the studio hasn’t had great luck as of late in theaters.

Per this poll of 2000 moviegoers, the most hotly anticipated fall movie is going to be The Marvels. This might have gone down differently if projects like Dune 2 weren’t delayed, but that disappointing news might be a good thing for the MCU. Indeed, Brie Larson’s sequel has already benefited by getting the IMAX screens that were previously reserved for Dune 2.

It makes sense that anticipation for The Marvels is steadily growing, considering that it’s a bonafide crossover event. While it’s obviously a sequel for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, it’ll also find her united with two other heroes: Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel. Add in Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury and there’s a ton of major Marvel players in the mix. And as such, the movie could have major influences on the future on the MCU.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out, and if this trio of heroes end up staying as a team. Aside from The Marvels, fans are looking forward to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will see the shared universe’s heroes unite against the next Thanos-level threat.