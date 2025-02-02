Anthony Mackie Dodges Captain America Reshoots Rumors And Gives His Own Reaction To Brave New World

When it comes to the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies, the latest title set to see the light of day is Captain America: Brave New World. The Anthony Mackie-led film will see Sam Wilson navigate a massive conspiracy and go toe to toe with the Red Hulk. While that latter aspect of the 2025 movie schedule release is exciting for fans, some have been considered amid rumors of significant reshoots for the flick. With that, Mackie weaved past the negative takes on the production process while also sharing his take on the finished flick.

Captain America: Brave New World reportedly began filming – with director Julius Onah at the helm – in March 2023, before production wrapped that June, sometime after the start of the 2023 WGA Writers Strike. By December of that same year, it was reported that changes would be made to Cap 4, with additional scenes and material being written. As part of that, Giancarlo Esposito was cast in what was a mystery role. (He’s since been confirmed to be playing Serpent Society leader Sidewinder.)

The comment assumption amongst fans across social media seems to be that constant changes have been made to the film due to it not being up to par. No one from Disney’s superhero-centric studio has confirmed nor denied that assertion. Anthony Mackie was asked about the reshoots while speaking with Esquire. When responding, the actor pointed to how other notable blockbusters have been filmed in recent years:

Every movie that Marvel has made, every movie that DC has made—Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney—has done reshoots.

He makes a good point in that plenty of massive movies undergo reshoots, and that’s certainly been the case for the films that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of the best flicks in the expansive franchise needed additional scenes to be filmed and, at this point, Marvel has built reshoots into production schedules. Of course, reshoots can give, and they can take away. For example, wrestler and Brave New World cast member Seth Rollins says his role was cut amid the changes. Still, Anthony Mackie has faith in the movie:

It’s literally the best movie it can be. It stays in the lines of Marvel. It stays in the lines of Captain America, and it’s fun and it’s big.

This fourth Cap movie signifies a major accomplishment for the Twisted Metal star in a number of respects. For starters, it marks the first time since his debut as Sam Wilson in 2014 that he’s headlined a film in this expansive IP. He also holds a specific distinction alongside Scarlett Johansson as an MCU actor who also serves as an executive producer on an entry in this franchise. So it goes without saying that Mackie is quite proud of the work that’s been done – and he even defended the film from politicization.

As of this writing, critics’ reactions to Brave New World have yet to be shared, but those as well as full reviews will be here soon, as the film will be with us in less than two weeks. What matters most, of course, is what you think about it once you see it for yourself. I’m aiming to stay optimistic about what Anthony Mackie and co. have created. Hopefully, the reshoots contribute to a film that’s as “big” and “fun” as the leading man describes.

Check out Captain America: Brave New World in theaters on February 14 and, in the meantime, use a Disney+ subscription to stream the first three films in the superhero saga.