Daredevil: Born Again Filming Has Been Suspended Amid The Writers Strike, And The WGA Reacted

The writers strike has already affected a number of TV shows and movies across Hollywood within its first week, and Marvel Studios is among the companies feeling the impact. Sure, Deadpool 3 and Thunderbolts are both still set to begin principal photography soon, but Blade has been put on hold just weeks before its production was set to begin. Now we can add Daredevil: Born Again to the list, as filming on the upcoming Marvel TV show has been suspended, and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) reacted to this turn of events.

Officially announced at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Born Again began rolling cameras in New York on March 6, but two months later, the writers strike has resulted in those cameras being shut down, as picketers. As reported by Deadline, the show wrapped today at 1 pm ET without any filming being done, though the outlet’s sources say that production is set to resume tomorrow. WGA East had this to say on Twitter about Born Again’s filming concluding for the day:

WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they’re supposed to be filming “Daredevil,” but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line.

With Daredevil: Born Again’s first season being comprised of 18 episodes, a massive increase compared to the six or nine that Marvel shows exclusive to Disney+ subscribers usually receive per season, needless to say there’s a long way to go before all the necessary footage is captured. More importantly, between the picketers’ activity and writers/executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord not being on set because of the writers strike, the idea of production continuing tomorrow, or any point in the near future, as normal is difficult to imagine. Depending on how long the strike lasts, it stands to reason this will impact Born Again’s release, which is slated for an early 2024 window.

The last few years have seen the MCU finally start to include the Daredevil mythos into its storytelling, with Charlie Cox first cameoing as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then fully suited up as Daredevil for a couple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while Vincent D’Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, towards the end of Hawkeye. Both actors will reprise their roles for Echo, and that will pave the way to them leading Born Again. That show will also see Jon Bernthal back as Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, another mainstay from the Marvel Netflix era.

Daredevil: Born Again’s cast also includes new faces like Sandrine Holt (who’s taking over as Vanessa Fisk), Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston and Arty Froushan. No plot details for the series have been disclosed yet, and it also still hasn’t been officially clarified if Born Again shares the same continuity as the earlier Daredevil series and other Marvel shows that were originally on Netflix. For right now, it’s simply another New York show that’s been disrupted by the writers strike, with others including Billions, Evil and Severance.

CinemaBlend will continue sharing updates on how Daredevil: Born Again is coming along. In the meantime, you can keep track of the shows are are either currently airing or set to debut in the next few months with our 2023 TV schedule.