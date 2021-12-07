Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Reacts To Charlie Cox Staying In The MCU As His Own Rumors Swirl

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, to the joy of the rabid fanbase. Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearly upon us, but there are also countless rumors about what’s coming next. Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Charlie Cox will be returning as Daredevil sometime in the future , and now his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio (aka Kingpin) has reacted to this-- while rumors about his own return swirl.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio starred in all three season of Daredevil on Netflix, which is arguably the most popular of the streaming service’s (cancelled) Marvel shows. Kevin Feige broke the internet when he revealed exclusively to CinemaBlend that Cox would be back sometime down the line. But what about Kingpin? D’Onofrio reacted to this news on social media, posting:

So happy for Charlie Cox he really deserves this.He's a great actor and a wonderful guy. He put so much into playing DareDevil in such a unique way. Love this news. #NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy https://t.co/rPxyAKH47aDecember 6, 2021 See more

Well, there you have it. While Vincent D’Onofrio didn’t reveal whether or not he’d also be back as Kingpin, he seems thrilled that Chalie Cox will get the chance to continue his tenure as Daredevil. Of course, the biggest question now is exactly when the Man with No Fear will return to the screen-- either in theaters or streaming on Disney+.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s response comes from his personal Twitter account, and is sure to delight the Daredevil fans out there who long to see Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk continue their ongoing battle for the MCU version of Hell’s Kitchen. Despite Daredevil’s cancellation years ago, D’Onofrio continues to be extremely supportive of the series. We’ll just have to see if he gets the chance to reprise his role sometime in in the future.

As previously mentioned, there are a number of fan theories and rumors swirling around Vincent D’Onofrio, and whether or not he’ll be able to reprise his role as Kingpin sometime in the future. Some fans are hoping that the villain will factor into the story of Hawkeye on Disney+, since it’s set in New York City. But it remains to be seen if that’ll actually happen.

As for Charlie Cox’s return as Matt Murdock/ Daredevil, fans have been theorizing that he might actually appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This rumor began shortly after the release of Far From Home, as the mid-credits scene revealed Peter Parker’s identity and framed him for murder. He’s going to need a lawyer, and Murdock seems like the perfect choice.

Luckily for Marvel fans, the countless questions surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home will be answered shortly. The blockbuster will hit theaters next week, with tickets currently on sale. Anticipation is at a fever pitch, partly thanks to the various rumors swirling around the project. Let’s just hope wee see Daredevil (and Kingpin) sooner rather than later.