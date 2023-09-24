Deadpool 3 Can’t Film Right Now, But It Gives Me Comfort Knowing Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds And Co. Are Ready To Suit Up Again

It’s safe to say that everyone waiting for the next installment of the Deadpool franchise has perfected the art of patience. It’s been more than five years since we last saw Wade Wilson on the big screen. Fans awaiting the upcoming MCU films are no doubt eager to see the anti-hero in action again, and if a recent update from Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is any indication, it looks like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman also can’t wait for the film to be back in production.

Most of the action in Hollywood these days has been on the picket lines rather than on camera. Nearly all productions have ground to a halt in the midst of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes – including the long-awaited Deadpool 3. While the cast and crew aren’t complaining about the delay, it’s also clear that they can’t wait to get back to work once the strikes have been resolved.

In a recent Instagram story, Shawn Levy shared a photo of himself hanging out with Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. In the photo, which Reynolds re-shared on his own Instagram, the “three amigos” are shown sitting around a kitchen island together. Levy says in the story that they are “waiting to shoot again.” Take a look at their friendly gathering here:

(Image credit: Ryan Reynolds Instagram Story)

It’s not clear whether the photo Levy shared was taken during production or was just a social meet-up between the two stars and their director. Still, it's comforting to know that the movie is at the top of their minds, and that they can't wait to get back to work. Shawn Levy recently confirmed that Deadpool 3 was about halfway through production before the cast and crew paused to support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes – and he made it clear then, too, that they were all excited to finish filming once the unions reached an equitable deal with the studios.

Deadpool 3 has been one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming MCU releases for quite some time. As the Merc with the mouth, Ryan Reynolds has cemented his status as a legendary action hero. The third film in the Deadpool series is also slated to bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine (or possibly multiple Wolverines?) into the fray. That pair-up isn’t just a dream come true for many fans, but probably for Reynolds and Jackman, too – the long-time ‘frenemies’ love sharing the screen together.