Deadpool 3 Editors Explain Why Gambit’s True Ending Was Cut From The Film, And It Actually Makes Sense
Gambit got an additional scene after Deadpool & Wolverine was released.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie release was Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records upon hitting theaters. The Deadpool 3 cast list featured some surprising characters, including Channing Tatum's Gambit. The film's editor recently explained why Gambit’s true ending was cut from the Film, and it actually makes sense.
After Deadpool & Wolverine's release, moviegoers were treated to a new Gambit scene, released on social media by Ryan Reynolds himself. Fans freaked out, hoping this might indicate his return to the X-Men character. During a recent interview with ScreenRant, editor Shane Reid explained the thought process behind the choice to not include the bonus scene in the actual movie. In his words:
There you have it. Deadpool & Wolverine's credits weren't as expected for those who have been watching the Marvel movies in order, as it didn't tease future installments in the MCU or feature big cameos. Instead, it paid tribute to those who worked on 20th Century Fox's superhero projects including X-Men, Daredevil, Blade, and more. It was a touching sendoff for the studio, which was acquired by Disney years ago.
Per these comments, the tribute to Fox came about late into the process of Deadpool & Wolverine, and was seemingly created as a result of the WGA and SAG strikes, which paused production on the acclaimed blockbuster. Later in the same interview with SR, Reid went on to explain the way the plan for Gambit's coda changed. As he put it:
Channing Tatum's Gambit went viral as soon as Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters, given his long history with the character and wild accent. And some fans definitely have new interest in seeing him return as the iconic X-Man in an upcoming Marvel movie. But Kevin Feige's plans for mutants remain a mystery for the time being, and it's unclear if the Magic Mike actor will get another chance.
Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now, and the MCU will return to the big screen with Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
