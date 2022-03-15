Deadpool 3 Fan Art Brings Young Adam Project Star In As Kidpool Alongside Ryan Reynolds

Actor Ryan Reynolds has had a long and successful career in film, and has been hustling to get out a number of action flicks released over the last year. This includes the new Netflix flick The Adam Project, although his name remains synonymous with the Deadpool franchise. And some awesome Deadpool 3 fan art has brought his young co-star from the Adam Project in as Kidpool.

In The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds co-stars with child actor Walker Scobell, who plays a young version of his protagonist and title character . They had great chemistry in the Netflix movie, and some audiences are hoping to see them share the screen again. And what better place than the Deadpool franchise? One fan imagined Scobell as the alternate version of Wade Wilson known as Kidpool, check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? While there’s no telling when Deapdool 3 will hit theaters or what it might contain, you can’t deny that giving Wade Wilson a mini-mi would absolutely crush with audiences. And with Ryan Reynolds known for collaborating with the same people time and time again, so perhaps he could be inspired to bring his Adam Project co-star into the superhero movie franchise.

The fan art shown above comes to us from the Instagram of artist Boss Logic. Their talent and interest in comic book properties has resulted in a whopping 2.3 million followers on the social media platform and growing. This type of fan art is sure to turn heads, especially as moviegoers have been waiting years for any update about the status of the Deadpool threequel. Hopefully we’ll get information sooner rather than later.

The first Deapdool movie was a huge hit, and broke ground as an R-rated movie. A sequel was quickly produced, and was also critically and financially successful. But that’s when things came to a screeching halt, largely because Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties. While Ryan Reynolds has been in contact with the studio, it’s been years since anything major was reported to the general public.

While there’s currently no indication as to when Deadpool 3 will finally start production, the long-awaited threequel. The writer and director have been assembled, with the latter gig going to Adam Project filmmaker Shawn Levy. This makes child actor Walker Scobell seem like an even more appropriate choice for Kidpool, if the movie decided to bring such a wild character to the big screen. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.