Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Are ‘Feuding’ Over Getting Into Superhero Shape For Deadpool

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are wildly popular movie stars, who are known for both their talent and sparkling personalities. The two A-listers are also synonymous with their ongoing faux feud , with the friends constantly jabbing each other on social media. And most recently, Jackman and Reynolds are “feuding” over getting into superhero shape for Deadpool 3. Yes, some shade was thrown.

The X-Men actor essentially broke the internet when it was revealed that he was going to be returning to the role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3 , taking up the claws for the first time since the emotional ending of Logan . Both actors have been open about training for their roles in the upcoming threequel, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . There’s been plenty of smack talking about this process, recently continuing thanks to the Twitter of the Les Miserables actor. Check it out for yourself below:

.@VancityReynolds jokes about keeping up with @RealHughJackman's physique as they prepare for #Deadpool3: "He's clearly obsessed with his own body" 💪😂 -- watch his full interview with @morganhoffman here: https://t.co/Or0AeSpH8n pic.twitter.com/ANd2UV5R5EApril 17, 2023 See more

And just like that, the delightful ribbing between the two action stars has continued. There’s clearly a ton of love for between the two actors, starting with their collaboration on the ill-fated movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine. And it’s fun to see them throwing jabs at each other both online and via interviews. I personally can’t wait to see how this chemistry plays out when Deadpool 3 finally hits theaters.

The above Twitter exchange began with an interview that Ryan Reynolds participated in with ET. He was asked about the way Jackman has been getting back into superhero shape, often sharing clips of his workouts with fans online . But rather than simply giving his colleague and buddy props, the Waiting star claimed that the Wolverine actor is “obsessed with his own body.”

Not one to be left out of the fun, this inspired Jackman himself to respond on social media, with his shady comment on display for his 15 million Twitter followers. He claims the Wade Wilson actor is “terrified” of appearing next to him on the big screen in Deadpool 3. Considering just how massive he’s known for getting to play Wolverine, this would make a great deal of sense. Especially if Logan and Wade are going to be facing off at any point throughout the project’s runtime.

This ongoing “feud” should only help to buoy fan excitement for the third Deadpool movie as it continues development and eventually begins principal photography. News about the long-awaited movie has been slowly trickling out, to the joy of fans. In addition to newcomers like Jackman and The Crown’s Emma Corrin, a number of returning actors have been confirmed including Morena Baccarin .