Deadpool 3 Set Photos Seemingly Reveal Connection To Captain America And Moon Knight, And I Think It's Shaping Up To Be The Most Comic Accurate Movie of All Time

The Merc with a Mouth is back, and this time, he's bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and, if rumors are to be believed, the entirety of the House of Ideas cinematic history for a wild ride. After a brief hiatus due to strikes, the upcoming Deadpool 3 has resumed production and leaked set photos ignite excitement among fans. The latest images reveal a connection between Captain America and Moon Knight. I’m calling it now; this will be the most comic accurate superhero movie ever. Let me explain.

The onset pics (shared via ComicBook ) provide a sneak peek into The Void, a mysterious plane of existence where Wade Wilson and Logan appear to navigate various MCU eras. What catches my eye are vehicles straight out of other Marvel properties. One looks to be a modified version of the cupcake truck from one of the best Marvel shows (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription) , Moon Knight and the other resembles the car driven by the Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger.

The latest images also capture a fierce battle between Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, facing off against the classic X-Men villain and the OG Fox movie's version of Sabertooth. That’s right, former wrestler Tyler Mane seems to have officially joined the stacked Deadpool 3 cast .

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While plot details remain a well-guarded secret, leaks suggest that Wade Wilson and Wolverine find themselves in the MCU, with ties to Loki's TVA and characters like Agent Mobius and Miss Minutes. This integration hints at Deadpool's crucial role in Phase 5 and beyond, positioning the film as a linchpin in the ever-expanding MCU narrative.

The prevailing theory regarding the upcoming installment of the beloved Meta franchise, which also happens to be Disney's inaugural R-rated Marvel Studios blockbuster , suggests that Deadpool and Wolverine will explore various eras within the MCU while in The Void. It's unclear whether these vehicles are just for show in the background or if they play a more significant role in the film, intensifying the excitement surrounding the project.

Director Shawn Levy and his creative team have concocted a cinematic experience that embraces the meta nature for which the comics have come to be known. For those not in the know, Red has a long comic book history of breaking the 4th wall . When the first movie, helmed by Tim Miller, was released, bracing this knack for addressing the audience directly turned out to be a delightful and unexpected breath of fresh air in the oversaturated market of superpowered movies.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In an era marked by recent box office disappointments like Ant-Man: Quantamanium and The Marvels , the MCU could benefit from a dose of delightful unpredictability. The character made popular by Ryan Reynolds's portrayal, has the unique ability to touch on and address any past, present, future, or rumored Marvel project and positions this third installment in the series as potentially the most comic book-accurate movie to date. I'm also willing to bet that it will be the most fun.

The rumored cameos only add to the excitement. Reports suggest appearances from iconic X-Men characters such as Storm, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and even different Variants of Gambit portrayed by Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch. Notably, Liev Schreiber is rumored to reprise his role as Victor Creed from X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

As fans eagerly await the release on July 26, 2024, Deadpool 3 seems poised to deliver a cinematic experience that not only pays homage to the source material but also boldly ventures into uncharted territories, making it a potential game-changer for comic book adaptations on the big screen.