Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman Has Regrown His Logan Beard Ahead Of Filming

For the past decade and change comic book properties have been a powerful force in the entertainment industry. And while there are concerns about superhero fatigue , certain franchises have managed to stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is definitely in that category, which is why the upcoming threequel is of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. And it looks like Hugh Jackman has regrown his Logan beard ahead of filming. Someone get that man some claws!

Part of why audiences are so invested in Deadpool 3 is because it’ll bring the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine . Fans are eager to see Reynolds and Jackman’s faux feud play out on the big screen, especially now that they can join the MCU in the process. The Greatest Showman actor recently attended the Met Gala, and shared his look on Instagram . And fans immediately noticed that he was rocking Logan type facial hair. Check it out below:

Talk about a power couple. Here we see Jackman with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness looking ultra stylish for the 2023 Met Gala, which was themed around late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. The Les Miserables actor looked super dapper, although his beard is what has been getting the most attention in the comment section. After all, moviegoing audiences can’t wait to see him back in his signature role for Deadpool 3.

Filming for Shawn Levyy’s upcoming sequel is expected to begin later this month, so it makes sense that Jackman might be growing and maintaining a certain amount of facial hair for production. Jackman has been regularly sharing workout videos , showing him getting back into superhero shape for Deadpool 3. He was known for getting ripped to play Wolverine , and it seems that he’s committed to that regimen once again… which includes eating a ton of calories to gain muscle.

Despite the upcoming superhero flick being so close to production, much of the developing blockbuster’s contents remain a mystery for the time being. But Deadpool 3 ’s cast has been coming together, including returning characters and some newcomers joining the fray. Although fans most curious about how Wolverine will be brought into the story, especially considering the ending of Logan .

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox , fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for beloved characters like Deadpool and the X-Men to join the massive shared universe. Technically Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed antihero joined the MCU in a short clip opposite Taika Waititi’s Korg, but Deadpool 3 is his real entrance. And it should be fascinating to see how he factors into the shared universe, and now his R-rated sense of humor factors into the larger franchise.