Deadpool 3’s Rumored Synopsis Sounds Appropriately Bonkers

The MCU is always expanding, and one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Deadpool 3. Fans are eager to see Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine, and finally have Ryan Reynolds' title character join the shared universe. What we know about Deadpool 3 is fairly limited, and a rumored synopsis recently arrived online, and it sounds appropriately bonkers. Let's break it all down.

The cast of Deadpool 3 is hard at work filming the threequel, with cameras back up now that the strikes are over. Ryan Reynolds has addressed leaks, and now a rumored synopsis is circulating on Twitter (via CBM). That possible synopsis reads as the following:

After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis. Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy.

Honestly, sign me up. While this is just a rumor and we should take it with a grain of salt, it feels super on brand for Wade Wilson to end up being a used car salesman at the start of Deadpool 3. Exactly what the threat is to the planet is a mystery, but it's serious enough that he eventually brings Hugh Jackman's Logan into the fold-- complete with Wolverine's yellow suit. We'll just have to wait and see if this description is accurate, and if the studio or Ryan Reynolds respond either way.

Of course, it's more than possible that this possible synopsis won't actually become official. But with Deadpool 3's new release date being this coming July, the marketing campaign for the movie should kick into high gear sooner rather than later. And there's currently rumors that the first teaser will come with this year's Super Bowl. Fingers crossed we get treated to footage ASAP.

Marvel fans might have already been treated to an official synopsis and more if Deadpool didn't stop filming for months as a result of the strikes. But since fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order and waiting for Deadpool to join on the fun, a few more months seems doable. Although during that time there will be plenty of theories and rumors about what the upcoming threequel might contain. Indeed, there are a bunch of characters who may or may not be appearing, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra and more. Luckily answers are finally coming.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.