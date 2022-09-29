Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy Shouts Out Stranger Things For Helping Him To Keep Hugh Jackman News Under Wraps

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its tight security, as each upcoming Marvel movie is kept under wraps until it hits theaters. While celebs like Tom Holland have notably struggled with keeping the franchise’s secrets, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy recently broke the internet when revealing that Wolverine was coming back for Deadpool 3 . And now Levy has shouted out Stranger Things for helping him keep the Jakcman news under wraps.

Shawn Levy is a producer and director on Netflix’s wildly popular series Stranger Things, which recently released its fourth season on the streaming service. Levy has been keeping busy with film projects like Free Guy, and he’s going to be the filmmaker behind Ryan Reynolds’ highly anticipated Deadpool 3. News of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine broke the internet, and Levy shared on Twitter how Stranger Things helped him keep the secret. As he put it,

I want to take minute to thank #StrangerThings for training me to keep my big mouth shut. This news has been burning a hole in my lips for weeks now🙃⚔️September 27, 2022 See more

Points were made. Stranger Things is insanely popular, so the cast and crew have had to keep plenty of secrets throughout the years. This is especially true when you consider how long of a gap there was between seasons 3 and 4. And it seems that work has paid off when Shawn Levy had to guard the surprise of Hugh Jackman’s impending Wolverine return.

Fans have long hoped that Hugh Jackman would once again pick up the claws as Wolverine, and hopefully join either the MCU or the Deadpool franchise. After Ryan Reynolds and the Greatest Showman actor kept hope alive for years thanks to their delightful “feud,” those fans are finally getting what they wanted. Although the details about Jackman’s return remain a mystery, with the pair of actors already teasing us about the various questions surrounding this casting.

Deadpool 3 has already been a long time coming, as the first two movies were released in quick succession. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties seemingly opened the door for Wade Wilson to join the MCU, but Ryan Reynolds and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest. You can check out the announcement about Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine below,

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I mean, how fun is that? Ryan Reynolds is known for his sharp wit and ability to poke fun at himself, and this latest update from Deadpool 3 is no exception. Fans weren’t expecting Hugh Jackman to ever play Wolverine again, especially since the character died in such epic fashion during James Mangold’s Logan. Mangold himself made a funny reference to his Oscar-nominated movie when responding to the news, quickly going viral in the process.

Despite this update about Hugh Jackman, very little is known about Deadpool 3, and how the R-rated franchise will fit into the MCU. But this casting is sure to greatly increase anticipation, let’s just hope that we hear about which returning characters will be featured soon.