I’d Always Wondered About The Deadpool And Wolverine Scene With Happy Hogan, But Marvel Fans Made Some Great Points

News
By
published

My mind is spinning.

Happy Hogan looking confused while talking to Deadpool
(Image credit: Marvel)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine that's constantly offering fans new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Despite being released months ago, folks are still dissecting Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order loved all the crossovers and cameos, including Jon Favreau's brief appearance as Happy Hogan. I've been wondering about that sequence, and fans made some A+ points about the details of that brief but memorable moment.

Deadpool was chock full of cameos, and Happy Hogan was one of the first ones, appearing in a flashback when Wade Wilson was trying to become an Avenger. In Happy's office there's various props from the MCU's history, including a shot of the toy Iron Man helmet from Iron Man 2, which is in front of the famous photo of Tony and Tom Holland's Peter Parker. For reference, you can see that below:

The Toy iron Man Helmet and Photo of Tony Stark from Deadpool 3

(Image credit: Marvel)

Fans on reddit have been discussing this scene, and that specific image over on Reddit. The timeline of Deadpool & Wolverine is a bit confusing, with some folks forgetting the Happy scene is actually set back in 2018 before Tony Stark's death in Endgame. And upon seeing the frame of Tony Stark and Peter Parker, other fans were lamenting how long they've been wondering about Spider-Man following the twist ending of No Way Home. Hopefully we information about if/when he'll appear in upcoming Marvel movies soon.

Funny enough, Tom Holland is actually visible in the shot featuring the photo. Some fans on the Reddit thread theorized this was for legal reasons, since Spider-Man has a unique joint custody between Marvel and Sony. As one commenter posted:

His face was also covered up because it would count as a Spider-Man appearance that is limited to what Sony agreed upon.

That would definitely make sense. The image of Holland and RDJ is well-known enough among fans that they were able to clock it, even with half of the photo covered by a toy Iron Man mask.

Another fan actually called out a connection between these two props in Happy's office. Namely the long-standing fan theory that Holland's Peter Parker was the little boy in Iron Man 2 who tried to fight off robots with his toy helmet. As one fan shared in the comments section of the same Reddit post:

But you gotta love how the helmet they used to block him in the picture was the toy/child's Iron Man helmet that was being worn by a kid in Iron Man 2, who Tom Holland confirmed was actually young Peter.

Deadpool & Wolverine was full of references, and that includes the set design for Happy Hogan's office. This detail-oriented vision is part of the reason why audiences responded to strongly to Shawn Levy's threequel, and why they're so eager to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds return to the MCU sooner rather than later.

Since Reynolds said he wasn't jumping into a fourth Deadpool, moviegoers are hoping to see Wade Wilson pop up in Marvel's big crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. But since they're not part of the 2025 movie release list, we'll just have to wait for more information from the studio.

TOPICS
Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Charlie Cox suited up as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Charlie Cox Was Champing At The Bit To Tell People They Were Coming Back For Daredevil: Born Again, And His BTS Behavior Is Absolutely Adorable

Tom Cruise in cockpit in Top Gun: Maverick and Danny Ramirez in Falcon suit in Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World’s Danny Ramirez Recalls Having Tom Cruise On The Brain While Filming Falcon Scenes, And I Completely Understand Why
Gemma in red dress and hairband in Severance Season 2

Severance's Dichen Lachman Addresses How Long Lumon Has Been Watching Mark And Gemma, And I Can't Believe I Missed The Easter Egg She Pointed Out
See more latest
Most Popular
Gemma in red dress and hairband in Severance Season 2
Severance's Dichen Lachman Addresses How Long Lumon Has Been Watching Mark And Gemma, And I Can't Believe I Missed The Easter Egg She Pointed Out
Chris Rock hosting the 2016 Oscars.
Would Chris Rock Ever Host The Oscars Again? 3 Years After Getting Slapped By Will Smith Live On The Air, He Gets Candid
Ruby and James standing next to each other on Maxton Hall.
’We Promise The Wait Will Be Worth It.' Amazon Finally Shares New Details About Maxton Hall Season 2’s Release, But I Wish There Was More
Pete Davidson and Jennifer Coolidge in Riff Raff.
Jennifer Coolidge Recalls An On-Set Encounter She Had With Pete Davidson That Makes The ‘Unpredictable’ Comedian Sound Like A Boss
Kim Kardashian in The Kardashians Season 6 trailer.
'Swimberly.' Kim Kardashian Debuts New Swim Line, And Teeny Tiny, Itty Bitty Bikini Is The Only Correct Description
Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood on American Idol Season 23.
‘Boy, You Suck. Go Home.’ Carrie Underwood And Lionel Richie Get Real About How American Idol Has Evolved
Conan O&#039;Brien during the Oscars monologue
‘Disney Said That Was A Hard Pass.’ Say What You Will About Conan O’Brien As Oscars Host, But He 100% Brought The Snacks
A grim looking Joe Alwyn leaning in a suit in The Brutalist, pictured next to a smiling Taylor Swift dressed in red at the 2025 Grammys.
Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Is (Likely) Never Ever Getting Back Together With The Pop Singer, But He'd Like To Develop A New Relationship With A 007 Martini
Alan Ritchson stands tall in Reacher, pictured next to Henry Cavill out at sea in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
The Fans Can’t Stop Swooning After Amazon Posts That Shirtless Reacher Footage, But One Comment About Henry Cavill Is Sticking Out
Charlie Cox suited up as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Charlie Cox Was Champing At The Bit To Tell People They Were Coming Back For Daredevil: Born Again, And His BTS Behavior Is Absolutely Adorable