I’d Always Wondered About The Deadpool And Wolverine Scene With Happy Hogan, But Marvel Fans Made Some Great Points

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine that's constantly offering fans new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Despite being released months ago, folks are still dissecting Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order loved all the crossovers and cameos, including Jon Favreau's brief appearance as Happy Hogan. I've been wondering about that sequence, and fans made some A+ points about the details of that brief but memorable moment.

Deadpool was chock full of cameos, and Happy Hogan was one of the first ones, appearing in a flashback when Wade Wilson was trying to become an Avenger. In Happy's office there's various props from the MCU's history, including a shot of the toy Iron Man helmet from Iron Man 2, which is in front of the famous photo of Tony and Tom Holland's Peter Parker. For reference, you can see that below:

(Image credit: Marvel)

Fans on reddit have been discussing this scene, and that specific image over on Reddit. The timeline of Deadpool & Wolverine is a bit confusing, with some folks forgetting the Happy scene is actually set back in 2018 before Tony Stark's death in Endgame. And upon seeing the frame of Tony Stark and Peter Parker, other fans were lamenting how long they've been wondering about Spider-Man following the twist ending of No Way Home. Hopefully we information about if/when he'll appear in upcoming Marvel movies soon.

Funny enough, Tom Holland is actually visible in the shot featuring the photo. Some fans on the Reddit thread theorized this was for legal reasons, since Spider-Man has a unique joint custody between Marvel and Sony. As one commenter posted:

His face was also covered up because it would count as a Spider-Man appearance that is limited to what Sony agreed upon.

That would definitely make sense. The image of Holland and RDJ is well-known enough among fans that they were able to clock it, even with half of the photo covered by a toy Iron Man mask.

Another fan actually called out a connection between these two props in Happy's office. Namely the long-standing fan theory that Holland's Peter Parker was the little boy in Iron Man 2 who tried to fight off robots with his toy helmet. As one fan shared in the comments section of the same Reddit post:

But you gotta love how the helmet they used to block him in the picture was the toy/child's Iron Man helmet that was being worn by a kid in Iron Man 2, who Tom Holland confirmed was actually young Peter.

Deadpool & Wolverine was full of references, and that includes the set design for Happy Hogan's office. This detail-oriented vision is part of the reason why audiences responded to strongly to Shawn Levy's threequel, and why they're so eager to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds return to the MCU sooner rather than later.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since Reynolds said he wasn't jumping into a fourth Deadpool, moviegoers are hoping to see Wade Wilson pop up in Marvel's big crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. But since they're not part of the 2025 movie release list, we'll just have to wait for more information from the studio.