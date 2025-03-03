I’d Always Wondered About The Deadpool And Wolverine Scene With Happy Hogan, But Marvel Fans Made Some Great Points
My mind is spinning.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine that's constantly offering fans new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Despite being released months ago, folks are still dissecting Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order loved all the crossovers and cameos, including Jon Favreau's brief appearance as Happy Hogan. I've been wondering about that sequence, and fans made some A+ points about the details of that brief but memorable moment.
Deadpool was chock full of cameos, and Happy Hogan was one of the first ones, appearing in a flashback when Wade Wilson was trying to become an Avenger. In Happy's office there's various props from the MCU's history, including a shot of the toy Iron Man helmet from Iron Man 2, which is in front of the famous photo of Tony and Tom Holland's Peter Parker. For reference, you can see that below:
Fans on reddit have been discussing this scene, and that specific image over on Reddit. The timeline of Deadpool & Wolverine is a bit confusing, with some folks forgetting the Happy scene is actually set back in 2018 before Tony Stark's death in Endgame. And upon seeing the frame of Tony Stark and Peter Parker, other fans were lamenting how long they've been wondering about Spider-Man following the twist ending of No Way Home. Hopefully we information about if/when he'll appear in upcoming Marvel movies soon.
Funny enough, Tom Holland is actually visible in the shot featuring the photo. Some fans on the Reddit thread theorized this was for legal reasons, since Spider-Man has a unique joint custody between Marvel and Sony. As one commenter posted:
That would definitely make sense. The image of Holland and RDJ is well-known enough among fans that they were able to clock it, even with half of the photo covered by a toy Iron Man mask.
Another fan actually called out a connection between these two props in Happy's office. Namely the long-standing fan theory that Holland's Peter Parker was the little boy in Iron Man 2 who tried to fight off robots with his toy helmet. As one fan shared in the comments section of the same Reddit post:
Deadpool & Wolverine was full of references, and that includes the set design for Happy Hogan's office. This detail-oriented vision is part of the reason why audiences responded to strongly to Shawn Levy's threequel, and why they're so eager to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds return to the MCU sooner rather than later.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Since Reynolds said he wasn't jumping into a fourth Deadpool, moviegoers are hoping to see Wade Wilson pop up in Marvel's big crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. But since they're not part of the 2025 movie release list, we'll just have to wait for more information from the studio.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Charlie Cox Was Champing At The Bit To Tell People They Were Coming Back For Daredevil: Born Again, And His BTS Behavior Is Absolutely Adorable
Captain America: Brave New World’s Danny Ramirez Recalls Having Tom Cruise On The Brain While Filming Falcon Scenes, And I Completely Understand Why