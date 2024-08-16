Deadpool’s Swords Have A Hilarious Joke On Them, Because Of Course

Every once in a while, a superhero needs a new costume, and in Deadpool & Wolverine, the Merc with a Mouth gets just that. Alongside his new threads, he gets a new pair of swords to slice people up with. Of course, because it's Deadpool, even the swords have jokes.

Marvel Artist Andy Park was the one tasked with creating Deadpool’s new blades, and he said on Instagram he wanted to upgrade them for the character’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This involved adding a lot of gold to both the hilts and the blades. He also added a little nod to Deadpool’s favorite sitcom. Officially, the character’s previous swords were named Bea and Arthur, after one of the actresses from The Golden Girls. The new swords upgrade the joke by including a shout-out to all four characters from the show. Check it out.

It’s unlikely many people noticed the initials on the bottom of the swords since they're never pointed out, and even if you saw them during the film, they were likely difficult to read. There were so many easter eggs in Deadpool & Wolverine, it would be easy to miss this. Still, Andy Park made sure to add the detail anyway, and it’s exactly the sort of thing you’d expect from Deadpool.

One can imagine him getting fitted for his new suit at the TVA and asking somebody to please engrave the swords for him. Honestly, that’s a deleted scene that I wish existed because it would be fantastic. Park said he suggested calling the swords the Golden Girls in the film, and knowing that Ryan Reynolds likes to try multiple jokes when filming Deadpool movies, I can’t believe there isn’t an alternate take of some scene where he does that.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that we could still get that joke if and when we see Deadpool again. At this point, it’s far from clear what future, if any, the Merc with the Mouth really has. Ryan Reynolds has seemingly discounted Deadpool 4 as a possibility, but that doesn’t mean the character won’t continue to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He could pop up anywhere, and fans do seem really invested in answering the question of why was Thor crying.

Little details like this certainly didn’t make the film better, especially since this was the sort of thing few if any noticed. Rather, it's an example of the sort of care that the people behind the scenes of production can take with their work. When that is done, it usually does produce a superior product. People have clearly accepted Deadpool & Wolverine as that, as it has made a billion dollars at the global box office and is the second-highest-grossing movie of the year right now.