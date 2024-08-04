I Know We're Excited About Those Secret Wars Teases In Deadpool And Wolverine, But I Can't Get Enough Of Chris Hemsworth And Ryan Reynolds' Back And Forth On The Matter

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for Deadpool & Wolverine. Proceed with caution!

Deadpool & Wolverine is chock-full of cameos, from Chris Evans reprising his role as Johnny Storm to Henry Cavill popping in as a different version of Wolverine . It’s hard to know what were actual teases for the future of the MCU and what were just gags, which made the whole thing even funnier. Ryan Reynolds posted a photo from a specific teasy moment in the new Deadpool movie that is causing a lot of chatter, but I’m more focused on the adorable bromance moment it spawned between Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth on social media.

For those who may have forgotten, there’s a scene in Deadpool & Wolverine where Mr. Paradox shows Deadpool monitors presenting events within different time variances of the multiverse. One of the monitors shows Hemsworth’s Thor holding Deadpool on the ground and sheds a tear. Deadpool panics and asks Mr. Paradox why Thor is crying. He quickly dismisses the anti-hero, saying it’s far away, and they move on. Many fans believed that this was foreshadowing a scene in Avengers: Secret Wars, which comes out in 2027. Reynolds got cheeky on X , teasing fans once again about the scene, which you can see below:

I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/ZlzSnMswKGJuly 31, 2024

The scene also counts as another exciting cameo, although rather than Chris Hemsworth showing up to shoot it, it comes from edited Thor: The Dark World footage. Nevertheless, he played it coy when asked about making a Deadpool 3 appearance previously, and fans totally believed his ignorance. Despite this, Hemsworth is still seemingly in the dark about what his cameo all means, or at least is pretending to be. He responded to Reynolds’s post, saying that he’s a good secret keeper, suggesting that he should also be in the know about Marvel’s Secret Wars plan. The Thor star said on X :

I can keep secrets too 🤫

It doesn’t seem like Reynolds is going to tell Hemsworth anything anytime soon. The actor replied with a classic witty response, jokingly saying that he had kept Deadpool & Wolverine details from Hugh Jackman as well. He responded on X :

Hahaha. Australians are actually terrible secret keepers. That’s why we didn’t tell Hugh he was shooting a Wolverine movie til halfway through filming.

This is the most Ryan Reynolds response ever, especially considering he and Hugh Jackman have a hilarious fake feud that’s gone on for years, and is played up on the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine. Also, I love that he’s getting Hemsworth in on all the fun. Aside from this tiny cameo scene, this is the first time the duo have shared the screen, and I’m absolutely loving this friendship. They have jokingly dissed each other from afar before, as Hemsworth gave the Deadpool star a lot of flak for leaving him off the Free Guy cameo list . I could totally see these two having a hilarious faux feud as well; I think the internet would swoon.

It seems like Marvel is into this idea too. Assuming this tease is actually a scene from a future Avengers film and not just a playful gag, Deadpool and Thor may actually have some real screen time together in upcoming Marvel movies. I feel a bromance brewing, and hopefully this online chemistry can translate to on-screen superhero chemistry in the future. I don’t even want to think that this could actually be teasing the end of the Deadpool character. At least for now, I’m choosing to believe this is just a heartfelt moment between great superhero pals.

You can see this scene and even more Avengers foreshadowing in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is playing now in theaters nationwide. For more information on other MCU films, including Secret Wars, hitting the big screen in the future, keep checking back with CinemaBlend .