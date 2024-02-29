Deadpool & Wolverine: Looks Like Emma Corrin’s Role Has Been Revealed In A Surprising Place

Over the years the MCU has become a well-oiled machine, methodically releasing TV shows and movies in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie coming to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, and there are countless rumors about what director Shawn Levy has up his sleeve. The Deadpool 3 cast list includes Emma Corrin as the villain, although the studio hasn't revealed exactly who their character is. And Corrin's role might have been revealed in a surprising place.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but it looks like it's going to be a wild multiversal ride. The first Deadpool 3 trailer answered some questions, but there are countless more, with Corrin noticeably absent. A new report by United States Copyright Office includes various actors and their character, where Emma Corrin is listed as none other than Cassandra Nova.

This might not come as too much of a surprise for hardcore Marvel fans, as Corrin has been rumored to be playing Cassandra Nova for some time now. We seemingly saw the back of their head briefly in the Deadpool 3 trailer, which was another strong hint that Cassandra was being adapted into live-action. We'll just have to wait and see if the studio officially confirms this.

For those unfamiliar with the comics, Cassandra Nova is a supervillain with a rather unique backstory. Rather than a traditional mutant, she's a a parasitic life form from the astral plane. She eventually becomes entangled with Charles Xavier, and gets access to his powerful telepathic abilities. And in the comics she's responsible for killing off millions of mutants.

It's unclear how Cassandra Nova might be used in Deadpool 3, but it should be interesting to see where Shawn Levy and Emma Corrin take the character. Since she's a lesser known comic villain, the movie should presumably be able to take bold narrative swings with her. Fans think that this shot from the trailer was of Cassandra, check it out:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Of course, the studio still has to confirm that this is the plan for Emma Corrin's mysterious role in Deadpool & Wolverine. The teaser was purposefully vague, helping to conceal the movie's secrets as it gets closer to its summer release. But as we get closer to that, we should be treated to a full trailer and more concrete information.

While Emma Corrin is confirmed to be appearing in Deadpool 3 in some capacity, there are countless rumors about other characters who may or may not actually be in the movie. Some of these rumors include Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Halle Berry's Storm, and more. And with the TVA and multiverse in play, just about anything could happen.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently expected to hit theaters in July 26th. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.