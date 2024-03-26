A Disney Presentation Just Ran Down How Much Marvel And Star Wars Have Made For The Studio, And Wow

Between 2009 and 2012, the Walt Disney Company’s purchases of both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm Ltd. catapulted the already massive company into a position of seemingly galactic dominance. Flashforward to today, and some might see the fact that the upcoming Disney movies schedule seems light on both Marvel and Star Wars films as a sign that a down era is incoming. And yet, according to the recent returns of investment reported for both of those companies, the word “wow” is still the first thing that comes to mind. As the current conflict over control of the company board continues to rage on, those who favor the path the company has been travelling have some solid numbers to back up why that is a proper course.

In a slideshow that’s currently available on the VoteDisney website, Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios are two of the franchise pillars the company has put forth as success stories – which means it’s time to get into the numbers.According to the figures presented by the Walt Disney Company, the respective returns of investment on these mammoth acquisitions are 2.9 and 3.3 times the values paid to date. Disney’s acquisition of Marvel Studios as well as the purchase of Lucasfilm in 2015 were both $4 billion transactions in their day. Unadjusted for inflation, here’s how the numbers look in terms of return of investment:

Marvel Studios (2009) - Purchased at $4 billion, Generated $13.2 billion in value

Lucasfilm Ltd. (2012) - Purchased at $4 billion, Generated $11.6 billion in value

For further context, it only took Disney six years for Lucasfilm to be profitable, as Star Wars paid for itself by 2018 . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reflected revenues include streams directly associated with the films from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm – "including theatrical, home entertainment, pay and free television and consumer products."

In terms of the immediate future, the upcoming Marvel movie schedule has Deadpool and Wolverine on deck as the only offering for 2024, though the critically acclaimed first season of the animated series X-Men '97 just arrived for Disney+ subscribers. As for the next wave of Star Wars movies, three unnamed films are slated to debut between 2025 and 2027 – one of which could be the Disney+ spinoff blockbuster The Mandalorian and Grogu. So while there might be a lull in the action, it doesn’t mean that Disney’s powerhouse brands won't be back.

Who knows how those numbers will grow with future successes. We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, should you want to relive the magic of either the MCU or the Star Wars universe, you can do so by heading over to Disney+. But don’t forget that the massive Skywalker Saga cinematic marathon is set to take place on May 3 - May 4 in honor of the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace.