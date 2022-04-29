Doctor Strange 2 Clip Reveals The Return Of A Fan Favorite What If…? Character

In the Multiverse, you have to be ready for anyone and everyone to show up. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to dive headlong into that very lesson, as we’ve already seen in the marketing for the latest in the line of upcoming Marvel movies. Thanks to the TV spots that have recently been making it out into the world, we now have evidence that a fan favorite character from What If…? is about to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper.

Captain Carter, the alternate universe version of Peggy Carter debuted in the Disney+ animated series, can now be confirmed as being a part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To see the proof, you’re going to want to jump into this TV spot that recently arrived on Marvel's YouTube. Just be ready to have your finger on the pause button roughly nine seconds in:

Back when What If…? was set to premiere on Disney+, our own Eric Eisenberg had asked producer Brad Winderbaum about the possibility of live-action crossovers into the MCU . While Winderbaum’s answer was suitably vague, the door wasn’t closed on that concept. The reasons seem pretty obvious now, especially since not only is Captain Carter now in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but so is Doctor Stephen Strange’s chilling Variant from the episode “What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?”

Right from the first trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel , Multiversal Variants were on the menu of madness for this MCU entry. In case you couldn’t get a good look, or wanted to see a freeze frame for added confirmation, here’s Captain Carter’s shield in frame during her battle with who looks like Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. Keep that last part in mind as we continue into this next phase of discussion:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Already we’ve seen two Variants of Wanda, and looking at another TV spot for Doctor Strange 2 we can gleam which one is in play against Captain Carter. There’s just one problem: if the next photo from the TV spot entitled “Dream” is any indication, that’s not “our” Wanda on the other end of the hall. In perhaps one of the most Sam Raimi moves that the director himself could pull off, here’s a better look at the Wanda that looks to be sparring with Peggy’s super soldier variant.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Yeah, that does not look like the Wanda Maximoff we’re supposed to root for. Blame the existence of parallel universes, and the shattering of the boundaries between them, for even putting us in this spot in the first place. Although this is the same scenario that’s returning Patrick Stewart’s Professor X as a part of the newly confirmed Illuminati , and with his iconic yellow hoverchair to boot. For a movie that’s set to debut in theaters next week, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness really does seem to be generous with its hints and easter eggs right about now.

All of this action is enough to make someone check to be sure that their Disney+ subscription is in order. Since What If…? is about to become even more entrenched in the canonical action of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a quick refresh probably wouldn’t hurt. Having as much knowledge as possible in the Multiverse is a good thing, as even more surprises are probably lurking in the darkest corners of the MCU.