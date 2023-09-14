Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Gives John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic Comic Book Accurate Costumes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one with many moving parts and teams of employees. For each new movie, there’s a ton of ideas and designs that are conceptualized but don’t make it into the theatrical cut. Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was no exception, especially since it was such a giant story being told. Case in point: Doctor Strange 2 concept art that gives John Krasinski ’s Mr. Fantastic some comic book accurate costumes. Let’s break it all down.

For years now Marvel fans have been debating which actors should play the Fantastic Four in live-action. The Office alum has been the most popular choice for Reed Richards, which is why fans freaked out when Krasinski briefly appeared in Doctor Strange 2 . He looked amazing as Mr. Fantastic, but concept art from Twitter revealed some alternate designs that more closely resemble the comic book pages. Check it out below:

Official new concept art shows comic-accurate designs for John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic suit! More photos: https://t.co/qosYAZH2Ht pic.twitter.com/0nVL357BGySeptember 12, 2023 See more

I mean, how cool is that? While the design used in Doctor Strange 2’s theatrical cut was super effective, you can’t deny that John Krasinski would have looked awesome in these comic book accurate looks. Hey, maybe whoever plays Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie will get the chance to rock one of those designs.

After years of fans hoping to see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm , they were shocked when the Quiet Place filmmaker actually made his entrance via teleportation. He and the rest of the Illuminati were savagely murdered by the Scarlet Witch, so it ended up being more of a cameo than anything else. Indeed, it doesn’t seem like Krasinski is committed to playing Reed Richards for the long haul at this point.

Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four movie is currently deep into the development process, so these questions about casting will eventually have answers. But for now there are plenty of FF casting rumors, involving names like Jack Quaid , Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Adam Driver. And the chatter will likely continue until the studio makes any sort of official announcement about which actors will be making up the titular team of Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four have been noticeably absent throughout the MCU so far, despite being such a major team in the comics. But when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties it finally opened the door for them as well as the X-Men and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. The Fantastic Four movie is currently set to be the final movie before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will presumably allow them to crossover with other heroes.