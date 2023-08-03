After Fantastic Four Rumors Run Around, Jack Quaid Responds Directly

No upcoming Marvel movie (except perhaps the X-Men reboot) has fans on the edge of their seats quite like the forthcoming introduction of the beloved superhero team, the Fantastic Four , to the MCU. As details about the reboot slowly emerge, the casting of the iconic characters has kept the rumor mill churning. Among the names circulating in the speculations is Jack Quaid , who was recently thrown into the mix as a potential Johnny Storm, a.k.a. The Human Torch. However, Quaid has taken to social media to clarify the situation and debunk the Fantastic Four casting rumors that have been heating up , while also using the platform to highlight a crucial cause.

Jack Quaid, best known for his breakthrough roles in The Boys and the fifth Scream movie, is no stranger to the comic book and superhero genre, making him a tantalizing prospect for the role of The Human Torch. But, As the rumors reached a fever pitch, The Hunger Games alum took to Twitter to debunk the rumors. He wrote:

Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!

It's cool to see the actor use the rumors as an opportunity to shed light on the current Hollywood strike, urging his followers to support fellow actors during the trying times of the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Among the things we already know about the Fantastic Four reboot is that director Matt Shakman has been officially announced to helm the project, and writer Josh Friedman is on board to refine the script. However, as fans eagerly anticipate the casting announcements, rumors have been circulating for months. Numerous actors, including John Krasinski, Penn Badgley and Ryan Gosling, have been linked to the role of Reed Richards, the team's leader. Initially, it was reported that Adam Driver was offered the role but turned it down. Now, the latest buzz suggests Morbius and Doctor Who alum Matt Smith has been offered the part .

According to various reports, Marvel is dedicated to assembling the perfect quartet of actors to breathe life into their first comic book team for the silver screen. Initially, the studio was said to be prioritizing the search for Sue Storm , intending to build the rest of the cast around her character. Vanessa Kirby emerged as a notable contender online, and she expressed her interest in portraying The Invisible Woman . For now though, it's unclear which of these heroes will officially be cast first.

Though Jack Quaid presumably won't be The Human Torch, his message to fans goes beyond the casting of superhero movies . Let's remember to support the actors and professionals behind these cinematic experiences as the Fantastic Four prepare to return to the silver screen.