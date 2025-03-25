Elizabeth Olsen Says Wanda Isn’t In The Next Two Avengers Movies, And I 100% Don’t Believe Her

By published

Sorry not sorry.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) talks to Monica Rambeau on WandaVision
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that's constantly developing and releasing new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are always looking to the future, and there are countless questions about upcoming Marvel movies, especially the next two Avengers flicks. Elizabeth Olsen seemingly denied that she'll have a role in those projects as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch... but I simply do not believe her.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is super limited, but they both seem to be in active development. While we know Robert Downey Jr. will be playing Doctor Doom in those projects, but it remains to be seen which heroes will be fighting this variant. While speaking with THR about wrapping production on an upcoming movie filmed across the pond, Olsen was asked if she was sticking around the U.K. to film the next Avengers flicks. She responded with:

No, I’m back [in the States]. I just finished [Panic Carefully]. I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters].

Olsen seemingly shut down the idea of filming Doomsday and Secret Wars, denying she was going to be shooting the projects shortly in Pinewood Studios in the U.K.. After all, if she's busy working on another project in another country, then one would assume that Wanda isn't included. But I'm stil not buying it.

Doctor Strange 2's ending saw The Scarlet Witch seemingly sacrifice herself to destroy the Darkhold across the multiverse and atone for her atrocities throughout the movie. But given just how popular Wanda is among MCU fans, it seemed antithetical to end Olsen's tenure in this way. And most of us weren't convinced she was actually gone.

Marvel security is notoriously tight, and actors are expected to deny, deny, deny when doing press in order to guar the secrets of the shared universe. Case in point: Andrew Garfield lied for months about returning as Spider-Man in No Way Home.

Wanda crying talking to her variant in Dr Strange 2

Elizabeth Olsen has been playing Wanda Maximoff since she filmed Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2014, so she's spent a full decade trying not to reveal Marvel spoilers. So it's more than possible that she was simply lying and pretending she wouldn't be back for Doomsday and/or Secret Wars. Altnernatively, she's telling the truth and simply hasn't signed on the dotted line. There's a ton of possibilities here besides saying goodbye to Wanda forever.

Rumors about Doomsday claimed that Wanda would be a major presence in the upcoming Avengers movies, with her chaos magic creating Doom's alternate universe. But this is all hearsay at this point, and since the projects aren't on the 2025 movie release list, smart money says the studio is going to keep guarding its secrets.

