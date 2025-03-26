A Fan Asked Gwyneth Paltrow To ‘Be Honest’ And Reveal If She’ll Return To The MCU. What She Had To Say Ahead Of The New Avengers Movies

Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t made many movies in the last few years, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating whether or not she might return for an upcoming Marvel movie . Thanks to a fan asking the Goop founder and CEO whether or not she would return to the MCU, the actress got “honest” and revealed what her future looks like ahead of the upcoming Avengers movies.

During a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories , the Oscar-winning actress responded to a fan who didn’t beat around the bush, asking point blank: “Are u coming back to the MCU? Be honest.” And to her credit, the Emma star didn’t duck the question, though her answer might raise more eyebrows than it settles. According to the Oscar winner:

The truth is I don’t totally know. I think I might. But I’m not sure, nothing is confirmed. That is the truth. That's the inside scoop.

So… is that a soft maybe? A non-denial denial? Or, as some veterans of the “House of Ideas” might say: Classic MCU cult-like security .

(Image credit: Gwyneth Paltorw)

Paltrow, who last suited up as Pepper Potts/Rescue in Avengers: Endgame , has been a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the beginning—literally. If you have seen all the Marvel movies in order , you know her character was introduced back in 2008’s Iron Man, making her one of the OGs in the franchise. While Tony Stark’s saga has (tragically) ended, Pepper’s story could still have some runway—especially with Marvel ramping up toward its next wave of Avengers films, given the Sliding Doors performer’s track record for saying she’d return to the character .

As Marvel fans know by now, the studio loves a good surprise return. Anything is possible, from multiverse shenanigans to legacy characters getting fresh arcs (we see you, Daredevil and Kingpin). With upcoming titles like Avengers: Doomsday and what we know about Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see the Contagion actress pop back up in some capacity—whether as a legacy character, a guiding figure, or even back in that badass Rescue armor.

Let’s not forget that her MCU absence has been a bit of a running joke. At one point, Paltrow famously forgot she even appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming , so the idea of her showing up again, without warning, kind of feels like on-brand energy. That said, it’s refreshing to see her answer the fan question so directly, even if the truth is that she doesn’t know.

Regardless of whether Gwyneth Paltrow returns, her character has significantly influenced the franchise. She played a crucial role in shaping Tony Stark’s journey, participated in the Battle of Earth against Thanos, and is a key part of the emotional foundation of the entire Infinity Saga. If Marvel decides to bring Pepper Potts back, Gwyneth seems open to the possibility.

