Fans Are Totally Rooting For Jonathan Majors’ Kang After Marvel Drops New Trailer For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

There’s a new villain on the Marvel Cinematic Universe block, and his name is Kang the Conqueror. Oh sure, we saw Jonathan Majors play a Kang variant named He Who Remains back in Loki Season 1, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the first appearance of the main Kang, a.k.a. the time-traveling menace who’s been part of the Marvel Comics mythology for almost 60 years now. While we got out first taste of Majors as Kang in the first Quantumania trailer from last October, the latest trailer for the third Ant-Man movie showed him in action, and it was impressive enough that now a lot of fans are rooting for Kang to succeed!

While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will initially see Kang trying to arrange a deal with Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, we all knew this wouldn’t last. Sure enough, the new Quantumania trailer shows Kang laying a beatdown on Scott, and the preview caps off with the antagonist furiously shooting energy blasts from his hands. That was more than enough for a segment of MCU fans to promptly join Team Kang.

Remember, Kang the Conqueror isn’t just Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s main antagonist. Like Thanos in The Infinity Saga, Kang is serving as the overarching villain of The Multiverse Saga, and his next confirmed appearance will be in 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. So the trouble he causes in Quantumania is just an appetizer to the main course of havoc he’ll wreak on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Hardcore Marvel Comics fans know that Kang the Conqueror is a force to be reckoned with, and it won’t be too much longer until general moviegoers are made aware of this. Maybe some of them will agree with the below sentiment that he’ll end up surpassing Thanos as an antagonist.

There’s no question that Kang the Conqueror is an intelligent man; one can’t manipulate time like he does without the brains. But as this fan pointed out, it’s good to see that Jonathan Majors’ Kang can also thrown down in fisticuffs when necessary.

Since the movie is called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, ultimately we should be rooting for Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne and their allies to succeed and make it out of the Quantum Realm intact. But as far as the personal brawl between Scott and Kang goes, it’s abundantly clear that the former is far outmatched, so that fight can be summarized as follows:

Along with Jonathan Majors and Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brien, David Dastmalchian and Corey Stoll, with the latter two playing brand-new characters. Peyton Reed once again sat in the director’s chair for Quantumania, and not only did Jeff Loveness write the threequel’s script, he’ll be putting his stamp on Kang the Conqueror again by penning Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17. In these remaining weeks until its release, catch up on the Ant-Man movies, or rewatch all the Marvel movies in order, with your Disney+ subscription, and check out what other upcoming Marvel movies are on the horizon.