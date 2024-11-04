Fans Are Praising Tom Hiddleston For His Perfect Reaction To Chris Hemsworth Improvising A Thor And Loki Story While Filming Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok was a significant movie among all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It marked a significant shift in the character of Thor, leading to a more comedic take on the character. While many, including Hemsworth himself, felt that the most recent Thor movie Love and Thunder went too far when it came to the ridiculousness, Ragnarok still holds up, and many fans are still enjoying some of the movie's best moments.

A lot of Thor: Ragnarok’s hilarious dialogue was reportedly improv on the set rather than being written into the script. This includes a fan-favorite scene, currently going viral on Instagram, where Chris Hemsworth’s Thor tells a story about Loki stabbing him when they were kids. Of course, what still has fans laughing, even years later, isn’t so much the story as it is what appears to be a genuine reaction from Tom Hiddleston laughing at the story. Check it out.

A post shared by Marvel Fanpage (@marvelposts) A photo posted by on

This new posting of the old scene has a lot of reactions. Some of the comments have thousands of likes showing just how many people truly love this moment. Some of the most popular comments include:

And Tom just went with it. Love those two gentlemen.

Tom was like "ahh i remember that like yesterday, fun times"

The fact that he says he stabbed him so nonchalantly like that is hilarious 🤣🤣

Tom was not expecting to enjoy that improv as much as he did

Tom Hiddleston does look on the verge of cracking up as he starts to smile. Within the story, we're clearly meant to take in that Loki is laughing at hearing the story that Thor is telling about what he did as a kid, but it’s easy to read the shot as Hiddleston reacting to hearing Hemsworth’s adlib and finding it just as funny as the rest of the audience. To be honest Mark Ruffalo's reaction is equally priceless.

It seems quite clear that a lot of people love Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston working together in the Thor movies. The duo is absolutely a big part of why the movies work, and the lack of Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder was certainly felt.

Unfortunately, it’s far from clear at this point if we’ll ever see Thor and Loki together on screen again. It’s honestly unclear if we’ll ever see Thor or Loki on screen again at all. Both characters are still kicking out there in the MCU, but Loki is pretty busy keeping the whole of time together and Thor is busy raising a kid.

We don’t know what the plans are for Thor and Loki are going forward. And with the MCU having become as big as it has in recent years, it’s possible that there are simply no plans at all for either of them. That would be a tragedy as it