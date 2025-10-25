After Calling Chris Hemsworth A 'Baby With Muscles,’ Tessa Thompson Was Way Cooler About Tom Hiddleston

While Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston play (adopted) brothers in the MCU, they're nothing alike both on and off screen, and that's a big reason why they're so great as Loki and Thor. That point was proven again recently, when Tessa Thompson spoke about her Thor: Ragnarok cast mates and explained why Hemsworth is like "a baby with muscles," and Hiddleston is the exact opposite of that.

At the BFI London Film Festival , Tessa Thompson jokingly said working with her Aussie MCU co-star was like being with “a baby with muscles” who eats every hour. Well, there’s no denying that Hemsworth is a foodie, as he would get in shape for the Thor movies by eating six meals a day. But we know he combines his massive diet with his rigorous workout regimen . Plus, his co-star's comments are a compliment to his performance as well, as she followed that up by saying he'll "do anything to get the laugh."

As for what the Valkyrie actress said about Tom Hiddleston, on the other hand, “a big baby” is not the adjective she used to describe him. In fact, she used the opposite descriptors, saying:

Tom Hiddleston, who is not a big baby, that's a grown-up, serious person. That's an adult with multiple bank accounts; they're all tidy, they're never in the red.

It’s funny that Thompson describes Tom Hiddleston as so “serious,” considering Loki has done a lot of outrageous things that fans can’t help but laugh over. From his witty one-liners to his mischievous pranks, Hiddleston brings a charming, playful tone to the character. However, he also knows exactly how to bring the drama and the gravitas, too.

The Creed star's comments allude to that. However, she also made it clear how inspired she is by Hiddleston's meticulous preparation process. Explaining the genius way he navigates working with green screen, Thompson said:

I learned so much from him, because you go on these sets and it's all blue and green walls, and you go into his trailer and he has every single set that he's going to be in, all the pictures, and he's memorized it. So, if you're on set with him and you're just looking at a blue wall, he's like 'Ah, that's where like -- the ridge is there, and this and that.' He knows everything, because he's memorized it, so that when he looks out he's imagining what you're going to see on the screen. And I just thought 'That's so extraordinary.' You know?

I love that! After all, working with blue/green screens can be very complicated, as you always have to imagine what’s around you. By having pictures on hand of what would likely be in post-production, it’s no wonder Hiddleston gave us such a believable performance!

I think it's safe to say that the way Thompson described her co-stars is fitting when you consider who they play. That funny and spontaneous "baby" energy is great for Thor, especially in Ragnarok. Meanwhile, while Hiddleston also brought the funny as Loki in this movie, he's significantly more serious than his brother.

