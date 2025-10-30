Tessa Thompson Reveals Which Marvel Hero She'd Like Valkyrie To Cross Over With (And It's A Solid Choice)

In her most recent appearances in the vast Marvel multiverse, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie has been making some fun and/or unexpected connections. On the big screen, she last appeared in The Marvels, giving sanctuary to a collection of Skrulls following up a call from Carol Danvers, and on the animated Disney+ series Marvel Zombies, we recently got to see her hang out with Kamala Kahn, Blade, Shang-Chi and more. At this point, any character crossover with the ruling king of Asgard seems possible – but if it were up to Thompson, she would apparently dig a team-up with The Winter Soldier in an upcoming Marvel project.

The talented actress recently did an interview on Collider Ladies Night, and she was asked about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – specifically in regard to what character she would like to see get paired up with Valkyrie in a story. She admitted that she wasn't quite sure how the dynamic would play out between the Asgardian warrior and Bucky Barnes, but she apparently would be quite excited to team up on screen with Sebastian Stan. Said Thompson,

I don’t know what his character would bring out in me, necessarily, but I just really love Sebastian [Stan]. We really want to make something together eventually. It might not be in the MCU, but I just think he’s such a tremendous actor, and it would be so fun to get to play with him.

Like Valkyrie, Winter Soldier has also been quite active as of late and meeting some very interesting new people. He's had two big screen appearances this yeah, and not only has it been revealed that he is an elected official (he is now representing Brooklyn in Congress) , but he is also part of a brand new super team: the New Avengers.

Like Tessa Thompson, I too would simply love to see how the talents of the actress match with those of Sebastian Stan on screen, but I can also imagine Valkyrie and Bucky making a badass pair. They have very different backgrounds as far as their personal origins are concerned, but not to be ignored is that they share a common bond through their experience as soldiers. They are both tough cookies who know how to get the job done when they are in a fight, and it would be pretty awesome to see them both bond and fight back-to-back.

Is it possible we'll see it happen? That answer is unclear. While it's been made official that Sebastian Stan will be a part of the monster ensemble of stars who will be in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, Tessa Thompson's name wasn't one of the names featured when the blockbuster's cast was announced earlier this year. That being said, it's entirely possible that her appearance in the capstone film is being kept under wraps for now, and even if she doesn't end up being in that movie, the door is still wide open for her to play some kind of role in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.