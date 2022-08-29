Fantastic Beasts’ Dan Fogler Responds To Fantastic Four Rumors About Playing The Thing

Rumors regarding Marvel’s Fantastic Four casting have been swirling around for years, with dozens of actors being discussed online for the quartet. Recently, another actor has thrown his hat into the ring for the much-anticipated Marvel film. Dan Fogler recently responded to a fan on Twitter claiming he would be perfect for the role of The Thing. It seems like the Fantastic Beasts actor would definitely be game.

The fan in question expressed that most fans get lazy with fan-casting, and how Fogler would fit into the comic book world "as an actor who you could easily envision as Jack Kirby in a biopic." Fogler agreed, saying that the character would be a “dream role” for him. Check out the interaction below.

Made my day all the way to yancy street. Thanks for thinking of me folks. Dream role. #fogler4theTHING https://t.co/1WAz7rKgHzAugust 9, 2022 See more

Dan Fogler is no stranger to franchise films. He has been a prominent supporting character in the Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts for three blockbuster fantasy adventures. However, due to the uncertain nature of the future of the wizarding franchise, Fogler’s schedule may just be clearing up. I could definitely see him in the role, and his reverence for The Thing would mean Fogler would give the character his all.

The Fantastic Four film was recently confirmed by Marvel at San Diego Comic Con after much fan speculation. Disney is currently in talks with WandaVision director Matt Shakman to helm the film, and while no confirmations have been made quite yet, Shakman did recently leave the upcoming Star Trek 4 due to scheduling conflicts.

While nothing is set in stone regarding Fantastic Four, this hasn’t stopped fans from making their own predictions as to who will be cast in the big screen reimagining of these beloved heroes. Fans are still anxiously awaiting to learn whether or not John Krasinski will be reprising his role as Reed Richards. How Marvel will play things after Krasinski portrayed the character in Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is unclear.

Along with Dan Fogler, Stranger Things Season 4 star Joseph Quinn has recently emerged as a fan favorite for the Human Torch, a.k.a. Johnny Storm. Speculation regarding Bryce Dallas Howard taking on the role of Susan Storm has also been circulating, but the Jurassic World: Dominion actress recently asserted that it is all just rumors.

We will just have to wait and see if any fan castings of the much anticipated Marvel film will come into fruition when Fantastic Four kick-starts Phase 6 of the MCU on November 8, 2024.

In the meantime, you can catch Dan Fogler in The Offer, streaming exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. You can also catch him in the Fantastic Beasts trilogy, currently streaming on HBO Max.

