Fantastic Four Fan Art Transforms Joseph Quinn Into Human Torch, And Wow

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, to the joy of its generations of fans. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Adam Shakman’s Fantastic Four , which will finally bring the titular team of heroes into the shared universe. There are a number of rumors about which actors might be playing the four titular characters, and fans are eager to hear any official announcement from the studio. Some epic Fantastic Four art transformed Joseph Quinn into the Human Torch, and wow. Eddie Munson lives!

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, it finally opened the door for the X-Men and Fantastic Four to join the MCU. Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have been missing those heroes, so fans are definitely hyped. Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn is rumored to be playing Johnny Storm/ Human Torch, and some fan art on Instagram has shown what he might look like in that role. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? My mind is blown (or in this case, on fire) seeing just how great Quinn would look like in his own Fantastic Four suit. While we wait to see if this casting actually comes to fruition, he can clearly pull off the costume. Only time will tell if the Eddie Munson actor ends up joining the MCU in such an epic way.

The awesome image above comes to us from the Instagram of a Melbourne based artist named Mizuri. They’ve got over 130k followers on the social media outlets, thanks to epic fan art they create about major franchises like the MCU and DCU. After seeing the rumors about the Fantastic Four cast , he helped increase fan excitement by imagining Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch. Flame on!

While fans wait for the studio to announce any/all of the Fantastic Four stars, Joseph Quinn isn’t the only name that’s been tossed around. The Boys’ Jack Quaid was another popular choice to play Johnny Storm, with the discourse getting loud enough that Quaid addressed them directly . The latest reports also indicate that Vanessa Kirby is playing Sue storm/ The Invisible Woman.

For years, fans campaigned to see John Krasinski play Reed Richards/ Mr. Fantastic, possibly with Emily Blunt joining him as the Invisible Woman. Moviegoers eventually had that dream come true when the Office alum played a small but memorable role in Doctor Strange 2. But it doesn't seem like Krasinski is going to reprise his role in any significant way.