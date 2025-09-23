Fantastic Four: First Steps' Concept Art Shows Off Galactus' Detailed 'Death Star-Like' Vessel, And I Wish The Movie Focused More On How Gorgeous This Is

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The last big screen release was Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which got to number 1 at the box office. Some concept art showed a closer look at the giant ship Galactus rode around in, and I'm bummed we didn't get to see more of it in the theatrical cut.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting for the Fantastic Four to join the fun. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened that door, also allowing Galactus to appear as well. Over on Instagram, concept artist Thomas du Crest showed us a better look at that hulking villain's vessel, and its Death Star inspiration. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? It was awesome seeing the sheer size of Galactus in First Steps, both in space and eventually walking around Earth-828's New York City. Unfortunately his vessel didn't get all that much screen time, but that doesn't make its design any less epic. But maybe we'll see more in deleted scenes. Hey, a nerd can hope!

Outside of The Fantastic Four, Thomas du Crest has helped to craft the visual language of various blockbusters moviegoers know and love. That includes Avengers: Endgame, Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness... amongst many more. While he might be used to seeing his designs end up on the cutting room floor, fans tend to have crazy FOMO when seeing what could have been.

Galactus was the main antagonist of Fantastic Four: First Steps, with Julia Garner's Silver Surfer arriving on Earth and revealing that the giant villain will consume and destroy the planet as a whole. That is, unless Reed Richards and Sue Storm were willing to sacrifice their infant son Franklin to take his place and satiate his insatiable hunger for planets.

The villain demands posed a fascinating question for First Steps. Namely, is it worth sacrificing one young life to save an entire planet? In the end this was not something Marvel's First Family was willing to do, instead battling the character and eventually sending him through a portal. Unfortunately for the bad guy, he didn't have his awesome ship to save him.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Given how much history Galactus has on the page, there are some fans hoping we see more of him in upcoming Marvel movies. If this happens, maybe it'll offer the opportunity to bring back his giant Death Star-esque vessel in the process.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is available in theaters and digital download as part of the 2025 movie release list. Whether or not we're treated to a ton of bonus content remains to be seen, but I'd love to see any new footage of Galactus at work.