Resurfaced Footage Of Tom Hiddleston Asking Chris Hemsworth What Other Avenger He'd Prefer To Play Is Running Around, And I’m Surprised By His Choice

Since I’ve seen all the Marvel movies in order , I can’t imagine Chris Hemsworth as any Avenger other than Thor, however, an old interview has resurfaced that has me thinking about other heroes he can play. During an interview with his on-screen step-brother Tom Hiddleston, the actor joked about which superhero he’d play if he wasn’t the God of Thunder, and his answer was surprising and hilarious.

In an old interview from the Thor: Ragnarok press tour (via marvelworld.in on Instagram ) Tom Hiddleston asked his Ragnarok cast mate which Marvel character he’d play if he wasn’t Thor. The Australian actor then gave a quite unexpected answer, saying:

Probably Captain America.

You know, Chris Hemsworth would make a great supersoldier. First of all, he’s superhero-ripped , plus Captain America is worthy and can lift Thor’s beloved Mjölnir. So, maybe he wanted to pick another character who was jacked and could wield the hammer – even though this was MCU information we didn’t actually know when Ragnarok came out. Either way, I could kind of see the actor playing Chris Evans’ beloved character, but this whole situation is still surprising.

While the initial answer shocked me, Hemsworth then went on to joke that he would change the Star-Spangled Man With A Plan into a hero inspired by the Aussie’s home country. This humorous answer, unlike his initial response, wasn’t as surprising, in fact, it was quite on-brand, as the Thor actor said:

But we’d change it to Captain Australia. He’d have a different accent and be like ‘G’day mate. How’s it going mate?’ You know, all for one, one for all.

Then Hiddleston asked if he wears the Australian flag, and Hemsworth said with a laugh: “Of course.” Adding to his description of this alternate Captain America, the Extraction star said:

He doesn’t have a shield, he has a boomerang and a didgeridoo.

Continuing to joke with the Loki star about his version of Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth continued to flesh out his character, saying:

He’d ride a kangaroo. And he’d just have a crocodile as his wingman. He’d swing it round by the tail, and it’ll just bite people.

Tom Hiddleston then said he wanted to see this movie, and bro, me too.

In a way, Chris Hemsworth has been Captain Australia...sort of. A few years ago, he starred in a Super Bowl Crocodile Dundee trailer with Danny McBride that was actually an ad for the country Down Under. However, the was just a quick bit, like the God of Mischief, I want a whole movie with Hemsworth showing us his take on Captain America.

Of course, the likelihood of Captain Australia being among Marvel’s upcoming movies is slim to none. However, it’s fun to fantasize about, and I’d honestly love to see Chris Hemsworth’s take on Captain America, I’m sure it’d be just as surprising and hilarious as his answer to this question.