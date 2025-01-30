I Don't Know How We Went Years Without Seeing This Funny MCU 'Work Out' Video With Chris Hemsworth And Paul Rudd, But I Can't Stop Watching It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, with new projects consistently arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember the insane hype surrounding Avengers: Endgame, which was the cumulation of years of stories. While moviegoers are looking forward to the next big upcoming Marvel movies, Chris Hemsworth shared a hilarious BTS Endgame video "working out" with Paul Rudd. And I truly can't look away.

Avengers: Endgame made an insane amount of money at the box office, and remains one of the best MCU movies. Seeing all those heroes together was thrilling for fans, and it also looks like plenty of fun was had on the set as well. Case in point: Hemsworth's recent Instagram Post, sharing a fun video in costume alongside Paul Rudd. And it looks like they're doing some... jazzercising? See for yourself:

I mean, how charming is that? While movies have notoriously grueling hours, it's nice to see get a peek behind the curtain at the laughs that are shared. And hopefully we'll get to see the sam type of clips once Avengers: Doomsday gets down to production with the Russo Brothers at the helm. Bring on the A-listers!

In this clip we see Hemsworth dressed in full Bro Thor garb, which his signature character rocked throughout most of Endgame. He's got matted hair, gained weight, and is never seen wearing anything other than sweats. And seeing him next to Rudd in Ant-Man's suit really does paint a funny picture.

Endgame hit theaters back in 2019, so it's been a number of years since the MCU featured any major crossover events. While the Thunderbolts* movie will bring together antiheroes sand antagonists from recent projects, all eyes are on what The Russo Brothers might be planning for Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel Secret Wars. Unfortunately, they weren't on the 2025 movie release list.

Luckily those movies are seemingly in active development, and what little we know it thrilling. Marvel broke the internet when it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning, this time as Doctor Doom. Chris Evans is also expected to return, and fans are hyped to see what role he actually ends up playing in the blockbuster. The multiverse is clearly going to be at play, which means that just about anything could happen.

There's been no indication that Chris Hemsworth or Paul Rudd are exiting their roles as Thor and Ant-Man respectively, so fans are expecting them to reunite in either Doomsday or Secret Wars. Hopefully we get information soon, but that likely won't happen when Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14th.