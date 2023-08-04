Guardians 3: James Gunn Shares Cynical Thoughts On Gamora’s Fate After The Marvel Movie

Some MCU fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order , and therefore have a strong emotional connection to its characters. This is especially true for fan favorite franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy. That trilogy was recently wrapped up in an emotional way, and it had a fascinating ending for Gamora . And James Gunn recently offered some cynical thoughts about Gamora’s fate after Guardians 3.

Fans were surprised and thrilled when the entire team survived the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . But Gamora decided to stay a Ravager after their mission, and didn’t stay with the team or Peter Quill. James Gunn was recently asked on Threads if Zoe Saldaña’s character would do heroic actions for free after her mission, and he responded with:

Unlikely. She’s a Ravager.

There you have it. The Gamora that’s currently alive in the MCU never actually became a Guardian of the Galaxy, even after the events of Vol. 3 (which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription ). As such, any potential good deeds are going to come with a price. Hey, she’s a Ravager– that’s the chosen family for this version of the character.

The ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw the team successfully save Rocket, and each get their own unique conclusion. And while Gamora eventually learned to understand Groot and connected with Star-Lord, she ultimately returned to the Ravagers and said goodbye to the Guardians. It’s a powerful narrative choice by Gunn, one that likely hit the feels of moviegoers who have had a breakup before.

Prior to the release of Guardians 3, fans likely thought that the happy ending would include Gamora and Peter’s romantic reunion. But realistically, the 2014 Gamora that joined the present via the Time Heist never had her years with the Guardians. She simply never fell in love with Star-Lord, and seemingly never will.

While the ending of Guardians 3 was pretty cut and dry, fans are wondering if/when we might see the various cosmic characters return to the MCU. For her part, Zoe Saldaña seems to have said goodbye to Gamora and her green makeup, although she’s open to another actress taking on the role. The title card at the end of the threequel revealed Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord will be back, but it’s unclear when.