Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Footage Reveals Another Epic Power For Nebula’s New Arm

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consists of a ton of different franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely in that category, which is why the upcoming threequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . That blockbuster will seemingly end the story of the current team, and the stakes feel extremely high. And some new Guardians 3 footage reveals another epic power that comes with Nebula’s new arm.

Karen Gillan’s signature character Nebula has had one of the most fascinating arcs of the entire Guardians franchise, going from antagonist to ally, to full-blown Guardian/ Avenger. I’m eager to see where her story ends with Vol. 3, particularly related to her relationship with Gamora. The first Guardians 3 trailer revealed that Nebula got an upgrade via a brand new arm, which can become a sword-like weapon. But some new footage from Marvel Studios revealed it can also seemingly transform into a blaster that shoots powerful projectiles. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Nebula has really come into her own power since the death of Thanos, and now any upgrades that she has are seemingly her choice. That includes a new arm that has the ability to transform into a variety of weapons. I have to wonder if that’s the only major upgrade that we’ll be seeing throughout the upcoming threequel’s runtime. Luckily we won’t have to wait long before finding out.

The above teaser is just the latest example of how the marketing campaign for Guardians 3 is really amping up. While the studio has been careful to guard the contents of the movie and not reveal any major spoilers, every shot of footage and tidbit of information has helped to buoy fan excitement. And that includes all the new ways that Nebula will be able to factor into the mysterious movie’s action sequences.

Not much is known about the contents of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the limited footage makes it seem like it’s going to be an emotional experience. Cast members like Karen Gillan teased how reading the script made her emotional . And the limited footage has shown characters like Star-Lord and Mantis weeping. Fans are expecting some character deaths, and are particularly worried about certain heroes like Rocket.

The man behind Guardians is pivoting from Marvel to DC thanks to Gunn’s new leadership role as co-CEO, so his upcoming sequel might just be the last entry in his beloved sci-fi franchise. Fans have spent a great deal with these characters, including the emotional Guardians Holiday Special , which did some things the movies couldn't . So we might want to bring tissues once Vol. 3 hits theaters next month.