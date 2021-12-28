Hawkeye Almost Included A Joke That Would Have Made South Park Fans Happy

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with thrilling projects arriving in both theaters and streaming on Disney+. The latest TV adventure to wrap up is Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner in the title role. And it turns out that Hawkeye almost included a joke that would have made South Park fans very happy.

Throughout Hawkeye’s six-episode run, there was an ongoing joke about the title character’s signature trick arrows. A number of these unique weapons popped up in action sequences, including some with Pym technology . Executive producer Rhys Thomas recently spoke about one arrow label that was nearly included as a reference to South Park. As he revealed,

There was one label that I... There were a lot of labels that we played around with and one that I childishly tried slipping in, we just smartly cut around. I had one that was labeled ‘the brown note’ for any South Park fans, but editorial thought better to rub it.

Is anyone else’s mind blown? While Hawkeye was rife with comedic beats, it turns out that we could have gotten a wild South Park reference. Specifically a nod to an episode where the entire world defecates themselves at the same time. Now that’s one trick arrow we didn’t expect for Clint Barton to have up his sleeve.

Rhys Thomas’ comments to Collider have the potential to inspire some serious FOMO, especially for MCU fans who also love South Park’s wild antics. While it likely would have been a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, it turns out that the powers that be at Marvel decided to skip the poop reference when finally giving Jeremy Renner’s character the spotlight in Hawkeye.

For those unfamiliar with South Park, the Brown Note episode was the finale of Season 3 back in January of 2000. Titled “World Wide Recorder Concert” the plot follows as Cartman and the boys try to learn a note on their recorder that can supposedly make people defecate their pants. But when the music is distributed for a globally televised concert, the shit really hits the fan. Literally. You can check out the infamous scene for yourself below,

Hawkeye’s arrows featured a variety of unique weapons, but he wasn’t given the power of the brown note for his Disney+ series. There was a ton of banter between Clint and Kate about a boomerang arrow, and whether or not one makes sense. We’ll just have to wait and see if a South Park reference comes whenever this dynamic duo returns to the screen.