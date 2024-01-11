Hayley Atwell Responds To Fan Theory About Peggy Carter’s Kids And Captain America

Avengers: Endgame's ending gave Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter the happily ever after ending that fans hoped they would have. And while there have been rumors of potential Avengers reunions on the big screen, there’s no reason to believe that we’ll see either Steve Rogers or Hayley Atwell in the MCU in any significant way going forward. That’s not to say, however, that the ending of Endgame for Cap won’t have an impact on the future of the MCU, because what if Steve and Peggy had kids?

Hayley Atwell recently appeared on the Phase Zero podcast and she was asked about the potential of Steve and Peggy having children, and how that could impact the future MCU. We know that Peggy Carter had kids in the main MCU timeline, and the writers of Avengers: Endgame have indicated those kids might be Steve's, though the movies have never stated that clearly. Atwell says that, at least for the moment, the answer to the question is open to interpretation. But she does hope to see that topic addressed in the future. Atwell said…

I feel like it's sort of, I know my cop out answer is, 'It's whatever you want it to be.’ I think hopefully it's... Well, here's my answer; I hope one day we actually find out.

It’s certainly an interesting question. Captain America traveled back in time to spend his life with Peggy Carter. One assumes they would have a life like any other couple in love, and for many that includes children. And considering one of your parents is a super soldier, the possibilities for what that could mean for the kids are pretty open.

If nothing else it would make for an interesting episode of What If…? the animated Marvel series that looks at alternate realities. If the MCU didn’t want to introduce Steve and Peggy’s kids as regular characters, the idea could still be explored. They could also appear as live-action characters without being members of the main MCU. While the future of the Multiverse Saga is a little up in the air following the ousting of Jonathan Majors as Kang, some upcoming Marvel movies could give us a glimpse of a universe where the kids exist.

Whatever ends up happening, Hayley Atwell would like to see Marvel answer that question in some sort of definitive way. She believes it’s something that the fans deserve, and she also thinks it would be a lot of fun to see play out. Atwell continued…

I would love for the audiences to not be left guessing or hanging in suspense, but actually all those questions to be resolved in a really satisfying way because that, I think the audiences deserve it. And also I think it would be really fun to work out the best version of what that would be and what is the most exciting one.

Time will tell if this is something we’ll actually see. With things likely in a state of significant flux regarding the Multiverse saga, whatever plans there might have been could significantly change, which could make seeing Captain America’s kids on screen more or less likely. Only time will tell how it plays out in upcoming movies.