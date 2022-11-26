How She-Hulk’s Showrunner Feels About The Series Being Called The ‘Horniest’ MCU Entry

Spoilers for She-Hulk are ahead.

She-Hulk was a surprising show by Marvel Cinematic Universe standards for many reasons. From its bonkers ending that didn't just break, but destroyed, the fourth wall, to its sitcom nature, to its surprising cameos, a lot about the series shocked viewers. Another aspect that was not only surprising but refreshing was the horniness infused into the story as Jen Walters navigated her life as a single woman. Now, the Disney+ series’ showrunner is weighing in on She-Hulk’s latest superlative as the “horniest” MCU entry.

Jessica Gao, the showrunner, talked about She-Hulk being named the horniest Marvel project, and explained her feelings on the matter to Empire Magazine (via ComicBookMovie.com ) saying:

[She-Hulk’s finale hopefully] allows more Marvel projects to get a little weird. One of my proudest accomplishments is how this was the horniest Marvel show so far.

It was revealed recently that Kevin Feige and the higher-ups at Marvel were a bit nervous about having the series show Jen’s sex life . Kat Coiro, a director on the show, explained that “there was a lot more fear around her sex life than there was about making fun of Marvel.” However, the creatives of She-Hulk really pushed to show the realities of being a single woman in her 30s, and they prevailed, and I’m so happy they did.

Getting to see Jen struggle to date, hypothesize about Captain America’s sex life, and hook up with Matt Murdock was a refreshing addition to the MCU, because if you’ve watched the Marvel movies in order , you’ll know we really haven’t seen women represented in this way before. I agree with Gao, I really, really hope we’re able to see more shows and movies like She-Hulk in Marvel’s upcoming projects , because this series was a hoot-in-a-half.

Clearly, there’s also an audience for this kind of content too; I mean did you see the number of thirst tweets about Matt Murdock ? While the show has its critics, many people, especially women like me, were able to relate to She-Hulk and feel represented by the MCU in a realistic way, especially when it came to Jen's romantic life.

She-Hulk brought an entirely new tone and vibe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that I hope sticks around. It subverted all my expectations by making us wait for Daredevil (which I’m so happy they did) , breaking the fourth wall, and poking fun directly at the company that funds them. I found it to be a refreshing and satirical take on a Marvel property, and I think it really paid off.