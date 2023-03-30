Hugh Jackman Shared Another Wolverine Workout, And He’s Looking Great

It’s no secret that superhero movies are absolutely dominating the film industry. There are a number of shared universes fighting for box office supremacy, including the DCU and MCU. One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will mark the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine . The 54 year-old actor recently shared another Wolverine workout , and he’s looking great. Get this man some claws!

Prior to the announcement about Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman had played Wolverine on and off for nearly two decades. During that time he was known for getting absolutely ripped for the role, which helped to make Logan a more terrifying physical presence. Ahead of filming for his upcoming movie with “frenemy” Ryan Reynolds, Jackman has been hitting the gym and consuming a ton of calories . Case in point: the latest workout video that he shared on Twitter . Check it out below:

Yes! I trained (in my favorite t-shirt)! #becomingwolverineagain pic.twitter.com/0clvXDmZ4rMarch 29, 2023 See more

Watch out Marvel villains, because Hugh Jacked-man is back in action. It looks like he’s putting a ton of time and effort into becoming his signature character again for his upcoming debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I can’t wait to see him going full-Wolverine in the mysterious Deadpool threequel that’s currently in development.

Hugh Jackman shared his latest Wolverine workout to his 15 million followers on Twitter. He’s been using social media to update the fans about his fitness journey ahead of Deadpool 3, and it certainly seems like he’s firing on all cylinders. Although considering the way Ryan Reynolds likes to poke fun at the X-Men actor, I can’t blame him for wanting to get as fit as possible.

Deadpool 3 (Image credit: FOX) Director: Shawn Levy Writer: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfayden, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams. Release Date/Platform: November 8th, 2024.

The actual contents of Deadpool 3 are largely a mystery, but the fact that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was returning is exciting enough to buoy fan excitement. While some moviegoers were worried that his return would cheapen the emotional ending of Logan , it seems like Ryan Reynolds and company are intending to protect that. The details are unclear, but since Deadpool 2 ’s wild credits scene opened the door on time travel, it seems like anything’s possible.

News of Hugh Jackman’s return to Wolverine essentially broke the internet, as it looked like he’d hung up his claws for good. But it looks like the ongoing “feud” between he and Ryan Reynolds worked, as the Deadpool icon had been taunting him to join the fun for years. But that’s finally happening, and it should be fascinating to see the dynamic between Logan and Wade Wilson. And I’m preparing myself for plenty of jokes about X-Men Origins: Wolverine.