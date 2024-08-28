I’m All In On Hugh Jackman’s Response To Deadpool And Wolverine’s Lovely Wrap Speech, But I’m Out On Socks With Crocs

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the MCU is constantly growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie release was Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records and included Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. I’m all in on Jackman’s response to Deadpool 3's wrap speech, but I’m out on socks with crocs. Sorry, bub.

Deadpool & Wolverine has been wildly successful in theaters, with fans assuming that the two title characters will heavily factor into upcoming Marvel movies. While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a faux feud, you can tell there's a lot of love shared between the two A-listers. Case in point: Jackman's Instagram video, where he was seen crying as wrap speeches were given for the threequel. But I've got an issue with his choice of footwear. Check out the post below

While we didn't get to hear the content of the speeches, it looks like Jackman really got in his feels about wrapping Deadpool & Wolverine, which was delayed due to the WGA strikes. Although I'm tempted to DM the X-Men icon and ask simply "What are those?!"

To be fair, I'm not a huge crocs fan in general. The look isn't for me, but I think they're even worse when someone is wearing socks underneath them. Jackman might be ripped and ageless, but even he can't pull that footwear choice off for me.

While Jackman's foot wear left something to be desired in this sweet video from the set, there's another costume choice that fans have been obsessed with: Wolverine's long-awaited yellow suit. Moviegoers were psyched to finally see Jackman suited up in that comics-accurate look, and theaters went wild when he put on the mask during Deadpool 3's epic final battle.

Footwear aside, Jackman perfectly snapped back into character for Deadpool 3, picking up the narrative after Logan's tragic ending. While that was originally going to be his final bow as the clawed mutant, he couldn't help but want to join the fun of Ryan Reynolds' R-rated superhero franchise.

The ending of Deadpool & Wolverine saw the title characters get their happy ending in Wade's reality, with even X-23 joining the family. And after how much money the blockbuster made, it should be interesting to see if/when that trio of heroes will return to the MCU for another appearance. Smart money says Kevin Feige and company are going to lean into that success and fan excitement, especially after movies like Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels failed at the box office. It would be thrilling to see them appear in a big crossover movie like Avengers: Doomsday, although technically they're in another universe entirely. But we are in the midst of the Multiverse Saga so seemingly anything could happen.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and will be followed up by Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.