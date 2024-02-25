Hugh Jackman Seemingly Gave A Thumbs Up Of Approval To Blake Lively's Deadpool-Related Accessory

After months of anticipation, comic book fans finally got their first true look at a long-await film. It happened earlier this month during Super Bowl LVIII, which is when Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine . The footage from faux feuders Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s massive upcoming superhero movie earned a lot of buzz. Also hyping up the production was Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, who sported an accessory related to the film while she was at the big game. Now, it would seem that Jackman approves of the subtle, but sweet, memento.

Blake Lively was looking good while at the Super Bowl with her bestie, Taylor Swift, as well as a cavalcade of other major stars. While Swift’s outfit cost tens of thousands of dollars, Lively was no slouch , as she sported some A+ pantashoes from Balenciaga. She shared pics of herself throughout the evening, and she looked absolutely fresh. What some also noticed is that she was sporting a Deadpool & Wolverine bracelet. She also wore it as a friendship necklace, which has two halves representing both of the X-Men characters.

The actress recently took to her Instagram story to share a post featuring the look and, in it, she mused about being told that one should have both halves of the necklace together. Hugh Jackman spotted the update and reposted it, seemingly endorsing her possession of the charm. Check out the post below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

That little piece of jewelry has been important when it comes to the marketing campaign for the upcoming Marvel movie thus far. It’s the same one that appears on the teaser poster for the threequel and plays on the fragile relationship that is likely forged by the titular heroes. Considering the Wolverine actor’s response to the one-sheet on X , I’m a little surprised that he would even support Blake Lively wearing the necklace/bracelet. However, he usually just fires playful shots at her husband, so I guess her apparent “Switzerland” status surpasses any superhero-related pettiness (which he’s clearly only playing up for advertisement).

Now, I can’t help but wonder how else the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants icon might promote her hubby’s latest comic book flick ahead of its release in July. Could we see a Deadpool-inspired dress or some sort at some point? I don’t think it’s out of the question, to be honest. Such a fit probably wouldn’t have the ketchup-and-mustard motif that the jewelry has, though. Still, I could see her sporting a sleek red dress with a hint of black in it when she likely attends the premiere.

As for the movie itself, we fans now know more about Deadpool & Wolverine , thanks to the new trailer. The film sees Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson be recruited by the Time Variance Authority for a multiversal mission. Along the way, he’ll encounter some faces familiar to viewers, including the adamantium-clawed Logan. Based on what’s been revealed thus far, it looks like a fun romp that could be the shot in the arm that the MCU needs right now.

I’m eager to see what Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and their collaborators have been working on. Not only that, but I remain interested in seeing how Blake Lively chooses to represent amid the marketing push. I mean if she has Jackman’s stamp of approval, why not keep it going, right?