Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Outfit Might Have Cost Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars, But Blake Lively Was No Slouch In Her Pantashoes, Either

While Taylor Swift was undeniably the biggest talk of the town on Super Bowl Sunday (aside from the football players), sitting next to her for much of the game was the singer’s longtime bestie, Blake Lively. The actress rocked a bright red tracksuit for the event, including pantashoes that, much like the pop star's look, actually had a rather hefty price tag!!

Now, Blake Lively’s pantashoes don’t seem to come close to how much Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl outfit cost, which was reportedly around $60K . However, check out how much the lower half of her ensemble was below:

That’s right, Blake Lively was rocking tracksuit pants that cost nearly $4,000! They are from the luxury Spanish fashion house Balenciaga in collaboration with Adidas, which launched back in 2022. Kim Kardashian previously wore the same pantashoes earlier this month (per People ). Take a look at Blake Lively in her Super Bowl outfit via an Instagram post from Wednesday:

Lively modeled the designer tracksuit while sharing that she left her kids “for the first time ever” to wear “pants that were shoes.” She paired the pantashoes with a matching track jacket, a white tank and a ton of big jewelry. Notably, Lively also wore a Marvel friendship bracelet as the Deadpool vs. Wolverine trailer premiered during the Super Bowl. She clearly had a blast at the massive event!

But going back to the Pantashoes, they are a fashion trend that Kim Kardashian has worn on many occasions , but it has also been adopted by other celebrities like Salma Hayek and Julia Fox in recent years. Balenciaga in particular has been putting their stake and stamp on pantashoes in recent years.

While Blake Lively wore bright red to the game, Taylor Swift showed up in all black, which of course had the Swifties wondering about when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be released . If you need an instant replay of what Blake Lively’s bestie Taylor Swift was rocking, here’s her alleged $60K fit from the game:

(Image credit: Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s jaw-droppingly expensive look included items like a $720 corset, $700 jeans, a nearly $20,000 bracelet, over $7,000 choker and a $4,000 necklace with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s football number “87” on it. Considering we’re talking about Taylor Swift here, we’d say the singer can certainly afford it, between the successful release of two albums last year and a massive global stadium tour that she is currently back on the road for (she's playing in Australia this weekend).

Swift made such an impression as a Super Bowl attendee that this year more ads than usual were targeted toward women during the big game, and a whole lot of attention was paid to the pop star and her famous friends who were with her, like Blake Lively and her pantashoes.

So, what do you think of pantashoes? Would you use the $3K you had lying around for them or skip the trend?