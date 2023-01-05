Hugh Jackman’s Latest Deadpool Tease Has Fans Wondering If He Accidentally Let Some Big Information Slip
Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.
While comic book movies are everywhere nowadays, certain properties stand out as fan favorites. Deadpool is definitely in that category, and the upcoming threequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line. This is partly thanks to the news that Hugh Jackman will be returning to play Wolverine opposite his frenemy Ryan Reynolds. And Jackman’s latest Deadpool tease has fans wondering if he accidently let some big information slip. Let’s break it all down.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are known for their delightful faux feud, which they often use to promote each other’s projects and generally keep the public laughing. The X-Men icon continued this recently on Instagram, pleading for Film Academy voters NOT to nominate “Good Afternoon” from Ryan Reynolds’ Spirited for Best Song. As a reminder, you can check out that clip below.
A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
While this video went viral because of how many people love watching Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds poke fun at each other. But during it the Greatest Showman actor mentions going to spend a year shooting “Wolverine and Deadpool.” This choice of words has set the internet ablaze with theories, with some fans thinking that Jackman might have let some crucial information slip.
The comments section from Hugh Jackman’s Instagram post about Spirited are super active, especially with folks who are dissecting every word that the 54 year-old actor said during the brief clip. Some folks out there think that he might have confirmed that two different projects are being filmed, with one in particular commenting:
One can dream, can’t they? While there’s currently no indication that any project other than Deadpool 3 is coming together with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. But the way Jackman phrased his comment has folks turning their heads for more than one reason.
Another theory that came as a result of this quick Instagram video is that Hugh Jackman accidentally revealed the movie’s title, and it’s actually Wolverine and Deadpool and not Deadpool 3. One such fan also commented on the post, saying:
The plot thickens. Of course, it’s more than possible that both of these theories are completely off base, and Hugh Jackman was merely speaking in colloquialisms. Only time will tell, as Ryan Reynolds and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest. But anticipation is clearly high, especially with Jackman once again rocking the claws as Wolverine.
Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 8th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movies release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.