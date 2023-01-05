Hugh Jackman’s Latest Deadpool Tease Has Fans Wondering If He Accidentally Let Some Big Information Slip

While comic book movies are everywhere nowadays, certain properties stand out as fan favorites. Deadpool is definitely in that category, and the upcoming threequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line. This is partly thanks to the news that Hugh Jackman will be returning to play Wolverine opposite his frenemy Ryan Reynolds . And Jackman’s latest Deadpool tease has fans wondering if he accidently let some big information slip. Let’s break it all down.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are known for their delightful faux feud, which they often use to promote each other’s projects and generally keep the public laughing. The X-Men icon continued this recently on Instagram , pleading for Film Academy voters NOT to nominate “Good Afternoon” from Ryan Reynolds’ Spirited for Best Song . As a reminder, you can check out that clip below.

While this video went viral because of how many people love watching Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds poke fun at each other. But during it the Greatest Showman actor mentions going to spend a year shooting “Wolverine and Deadpool.” This choice of words has set the internet ablaze with theories, with some fans thinking that Jackman might have let some crucial information slip.

The comments section from Hugh Jackman’s Instagram post about Spirited are super active, especially with folks who are dissecting every word that the 54 year-old actor said during the brief clip. Some folks out there think that he might have confirmed that two different projects are being filmed, with one in particular commenting:

The way he said it it seems like there might be a standalone wolverine movie in addition of deadpool

One can dream, can’t they? While there’s currently no indication that any project other than Deadpool 3 is coming together with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. But the way Jackman phrased his comment has folks turning their heads for more than one reason.

Another theory that came as a result of this quick Instagram video is that Hugh Jackman accidentally revealed the movie’s title, and it’s actually Wolverine and Deadpool and not Deadpool 3. One such fan also commented on the post, saying:

Na he's talking about Wolverine And Deadpool. Remember Hugh mentioned a while after the reveal that he wanted the name "Deadpool 3" to change since he has such a big role to play in the film. So Im going to go ahead and say he just revealed the official title right here.

The plot thickens. Of course, it’s more than possible that both of these theories are completely off base, and Hugh Jackman was merely speaking in colloquialisms. Only time will tell, as Ryan Reynolds and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest. But anticipation is clearly high, especially with Jackman once again rocking the claws as Wolverine .