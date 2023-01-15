Hugh Jackman’s Trolling Ryan Reynolds Ahead Of Deadpool 3 Again, And It Never Gets Old

The faux feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has been going on for well over a decade, is the thing of legends, and has fostered one of the most beloved and entertaining celebrity relationships that is still very much alive today. With Deadpool 3 having been in the works for a decent chunk of those feuding years, the announcement that Jackman will be reprising his role of Wolverine in the upcoming film understandably stirred excitement and a whole new round of banter between the two stars. After his most recent ribbing of Reynolds over the thought of a Best Song nomination for Spirited , Jackman is trolling his Deadpool 3 co-star again and I don’t mind at all.

Fans have been on the receiving end of some major back-and-forth between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman since promotion for Deadpool 3 has been ramping up. From what we know about the upcoming Deadpool film , we can expect the same level of sass from the mouthy comic book character. Though, it’s now apparent that Reynolds’ character isn’t the only one who is dolling out sass.

Hugh Jackman’s wit and cheekiness certainly give both Ryan Reynolds and his superhero counterpart a run for their money, though, and in a recent Instagram story Jackman creatively poked fun at himself and Reynolds. You can check out the post in the screengrab below, where Jackman’s daily newspaper is a Marvel “special edition.”

Hugh Jackman is finishing up his run of The Music Man on Broadway, and apparently he took some time off from the musical to read the daily paper. Yesterday’s paper apparently had something a little special, because he had about a dozen faces of himself and Ryan Reynolds staring back up at him.

The two Marvel stars can get pretty devious when it comes to their ribbings of one another, but this trolling is actually pretty cute. It gets even cuter when you consider that someone had to sit down and create that Deadpool and Wolverine collage - I’d really like to think that Hugh Jackman himself employed the glue stick to create the masterpiece in between rehearsals. But whomever is behind it, it never gets old.

As Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s back-and-forth relationship seems to be budding into a regular thing the closer we get to Deadpool 3’s development, I can’t help but wonder what there is to come from the pair. It hasn’t been too long since the world has learned of Jackman’s involvement with the upcoming Marvel film , and filming is projected to start on the highly anticipated film late spring of this year.