I'm A Huge Jessica Jones Fan And I've Got A Major Complaint About Her Daredevil: Born Again Return

Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again's newest episode "Requiem".

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a well-oiled machine for nearly two decades, regularly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when it was confirmed that Krysten Ritter was finally returning as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again, and she made her debut in Episode 6. And while I'm a hardcore fan who is glad to see her back, I'm not happy about the way they nerfed her powers.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been a wild ride so far, and bringing Krysten Ritter's hero into the fray has only helped to raise the stakes further. But while we got to see Jessica kick ass alongside Charlie Cox's Man without Fear, I did't like the way they made her weaker... or the reason why.

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Using Jessica's Motherhood To Nerf Her Powers Made Me Crazy

In Marvel's Netflix shows, Jessica Jones is a superpowered Private Investigator who has epic super strength, durability, and speed. Unfortunately for fans who waited years for her return, she's been nerfed a bit in Daredevil: Born Again. She reveals to Matt that her powers have been wonky since she gave birth to her daughter Danielle. We saw how this worked in Episode 6 fight scene, where she both used those abilities and struggled to even punch a man without hurting her hand. While I get that the writing might needed to hold her back from ending any fights before they begin, I have to admit I'm not a fan of this twist.

While Jessica Jones is extremely strong, she's a brawler who isn't necessarily a trained fighter like Matt Murdock. For me, this is always what helped her not seem overpowered. And as such, I simply don't think that she needed to have her abilities tampered down in Born Again. She was my favorite Defender, so I wanted to see Ritter's hero at full power!

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I've got to admit, I also don't love the reason why they nerfed her powers. Namely childbirth and being a mother of her daughter. Motherhood itself is a bit of a superpower, and I don't love the implications that being a parent somehow made her less powerful. We've all heard those stories about mothers who are able to lift cars to save their children, so if anything I feel like Jessica should have gotten stronger, not weaker.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Of course, this is just one of Ritter's three appearances on Born Again Season 2. So it's more than possible that her powers will be brought back throughout the narrative of the season's final episodes. But while I'm hyped to see my girl back on the screen, I've got to admit I don't love this change to Jessica.

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New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again air Tuesdays on Disney+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed we get to see Jessica Jones at her full power by the end of the season.