I Need To Talk About One Thing Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones Doesn't Get Enough Love For

The 2026 TV schedule will mark the return of one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most eclectic heroes – Jessica Jones. Krysten Ritter is set to reprise her role as the intrepid private investigator/vigilante on the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Fans have long hoped for Jones’ MCU comeback, as there certainly seemed to be more that could be done with her story. I’m eager to see her again as well and, as Women’s History Month continues, I need to discuss an aspect of Jones’ characterization that arguably doesn’t get highlighted enough.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

There’s Something About Jessica Jones That Often Gets Overlooked

Fans have arguably come to love Jessica for a variety of reasons, each of which make sense. Sure, she’s a physically powerful character thanks to her abilities as a metahuman. However, personality-wise, she’s also quite tough and, quite frankly, doesn’t take guff from anyone. On top of that, Jones also has a somewhat sarcasm-tinged sense of humor, which comes through in various situations. I appreciate all of those aspects of Jessica's characterization, but I also appreciate her compassion.

Yes, Jessica can indeed be compassionate, and it’s an undervalued trait of hers that just doesn’t get discussed all that often. While those moments may be rare, they do indeed happen, as Jones has shown her sheer care for other people in circumstances not necessarily related to superheroes. There’s her relationship with her adopted sister, Trish Walker, whom she long looked out for and had intimate conversations with.

Article continues below

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Subscribe to Disney+ and enjoy Jessica Jones along with countless other MCU shows as well as movies. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, and there's an ad-free option that costs $18.99 a month. Customers can als save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year. Read more Read less ▼

Jones’ softer side shines through during her interactions with young Vido Arocho – the son of her former boyfriend Oscar – during the second season of her eponymous show. While Jessica initially finds Vido annoying, she saves his life when he nearly falls out of a window, and in time, she comes to care for him and vice versa.

One of the greatest instances of Jessica’s compassion and humanity, though, is her intense desire to vindicate Hope Shlottmann. Jones sought to prove Hope’s innocence after mind controller Kilgrave (who also sexually assaulted her) made her kill her parents and earn two life sentences for that. All in all, Jessica does what she can to help Hope, as she not only sees a truly innocent person but yet another person victimized by Kilgrave like she was.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

Jessica Jones Is One Of The MCU’s Most Complex Characters

Regardless of whether Jones is one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel’s interconnected universe, she’s easily one of its most dynamic. Sure, she’s tough as nails and has a razor-sharp wit, but like any well-written character, she’s layered. Her vulnerability and earnestness are even more important than her physical strength. We’re talking about a protagonist who, deep down, has a heart of gold, and Krysten Ritter beautifully portrays every facet of Jessica.

Daredevil: Born Again’s creative team has dropped details on what to expect in Jones’ return. They “leaned into” the fact that she’ll have changed in the seven years since her last appearance, but they also found it important to maintain her key traits. So if anything, fans should expect Jones to have evolved, but not to have lost her essence, and I’m hoping that includes her compassion.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Witness Jessica Jones’ return on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which premieres on March 24 and will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. In the meantime, fans can also use that membership to stream all three seasons of the character’s own show.